FACE Stockholm founder Gun Nowak is the host of this one-time neglected horse barn dating from the 1900s, and like her cosmetics line, its interior is fresh and simple. In contrast with the striking wood beams, it’s awash in white—buoyed by natural light that pours through the floor-to-ceiling glass windows—and strewn with antiques and elegant furniture including a centerpiece kitchen display table and chaise lounge in the sleeping loft. Germantown’s Main Street is nearby, an urban counterpoint to the barn's 14 acres of open fields that encompass walking paths, a garden, and private swimming pond.