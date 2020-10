Transplanted designers from NYC, the hosts have clearly put a lot of thought into furnishing this Kerhonkson cabin with features such as a snug eating and working nook, a floating bed concealed behind a curtain, a commodious glass-enclosed shower, and an upholstered front-porch swing. Its most remarkable attribute, however, is that it overlooks Mombaccus Mountain, best viewed from the umbrella-shaded deck past the sliding glass doors or the sofa in the shadow of the fuss-free propane fireplace.