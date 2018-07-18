14 Shipping Containers Were Upcycled For This Dallas Home
Matt and Barbara Mooney worked with Michael Gooden of M Gooden Design, a boutique design firm in Dallas, to build a home out of 14 shipping containers.
Matt Mooney, an architect himself, and his wife, Barbara, had lived in the Old Lake Highlands neighborhood of Dallas for over 20 years. But when they decided to repurpose shipping containers for a new, 3,700-square-foot home on an empty plot of land, they caused a stir. More than 200 neighbors showed up to see the containers delivered by crane.
