14 Shipping Containers Were Upcycled For This Dallas Home

Matt and Barbara Mooney worked with Michael Gooden of M Gooden Design, a boutique design firm in Dallas, to build a home out of 14 shipping containers.

Matt Mooney, an architect himself, and his wife, Barbara, had lived in the Old Lake Highlands neighborhood of Dallas for over 20 years. But when they decided to repurpose shipping containers for a new, 3,700-square-foot home on an empty plot of land, they caused a stir. More than 200 neighbors showed up to see the containers delivered by crane.

The 40-foot-long containers hang 16 feet over the ground. The deep balcony, Gooden says, offers solar protection, keeping strong sunlight out but letting natural light in. The home has three bedrooms, a den, and three and half baths.

The 1,000-square-foot ground level is open. Three areas are divided gently by frames.

Contemporary, bright accents contrast with the dark concrete floors in the entertainment area.

Corrugated steel ceilings are left exposed—a reminder that this is, after all, a container converted into a home. Spray foam insulation keeps the space from experiencing extreme temperature shifts.

The container doors are used as barn-style sliding doors that open up to the bedrooms. The house has a "see-through nature," according to Gooden. It features a 66-foot unobstructed view along the window wall from one end to the other.

The industrial thread continues as a truck tool box converts into an elegant vanity in the master bathroom.

On the second level, maple floors connect all the rooms together, unifying the composition.

A 40 foot by 10 foot pool is designed to echo the house’s tower with an almost reflection-like alignment.

A 1400-square-foot roof deck offers panoramic views, overlooking White Rock Lake with one of the highest elevations in the city.

