Fowl Cay is a private island with a difference: discover six uniquely beautiful villas spread across a private 50-acre retreat in the secluded chain of the Exumas, Bahamas. No neighboring hotels, no passing ships, no crowds – just you and the excitement of exploring a special kind of wilderness. Made up of 365 tiny islands and cays, stretching across more than 120 miles of crystal-clear, warm turquoise water – the natural beauty of the Exumas is one of the most extraordinary settings on the planet. It's time to explore the world of Fowl Cay – no longer just a dream...