Traffic Gem



To mitigate the noisy bustle of South La Brea Avenue, Cooper designed the interior of her house so that less-used spaces would face the street. "I located the bathrooms, a bank of cabinets, and the closet between the street and the bedrooms," she reports, creating an aural buffer zone that helps her sleep at night.



Up from the Bottom



For the large windows in the living room and bedrooms, Cooper chose bottom-up roller shades to allow for both plenty of privacy and cascades of natural light. The translucent fabric of the Window Vogue shades means that even when the shades are rolled up to head height, a bit of California sun still shines through.



santamonicashadeandscreen.com