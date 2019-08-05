131-Day House

Architect Jayna Cooper had never designed a house before, much less played general contractor, when she broke ground on her new home in the middle of Los Angeles in 2009. After a grueling four months of hands-on hard work—managing subcontractors, sourcing materials, driving the front loader—she moved in. Here, she walks us through her completed home and reveals what it took to make this $200-per-square-foot abode a reality.

Join Dwell+ to Continue Subscribe to Dwell+ to get everything you already love about Dwell, plus exclusive home tours, video features, how-to guides, access to the Dwell archive, and more. Try Dwell+ for Free Already a subscriber? Sign In Introducing Dwell+ Learn More Exclusive Home Tours Unlock premium stories only available to subscribers. Visit the best modern homes in the world with video tours, original photography, and more. The Dwell Archive Dig into years of Dwell magazine. Browse by date or issue on any device, and check out our curated rotation of favorite stories. Sourcebook The definitive list of products and professionals. Explore our essential resource for finding everyone—from designers to brands—featured in Dwell.