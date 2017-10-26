13 of the Biggest Hits from Dwell on Design Los Angeles 2015

The culmination of Dwell Design Week, which included home tours, discussions, and festivities throughout the city, Dwell on Design Los Angeles 2015 was our largest show to date. Dwell welcomed more than 32,000 attendees and 400 exhibitors, with three stages hosting more than 200 speakers at the Los Angeles Convention Center. We partnered with the American Institute of Architects (AIA) and the American Society of Interior Designers (ASID), among other industry leaders, on educational programming for professionals, and Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti issued a proclamation lauding Dwell on Design for "showcasing to our residents the best that the growing world of design has to offer."

Porsche’s Design Materials Laboratory included a Cayenne S E-Hybrid and objects that reference its core materials, including carbon fiber and leather.

Dwell letters decorate the main entrance.

Encompassing some 326,000 square feet, the Dwell on Design Los Angeles show floor flowed through many zones, from Kitchen and Bath to Design Materials and Dwell Outdoor. Top area schools—including UCLA Architecture and Urban Design, SCI-Arc, Otis, Woodbury, Art Center, and others—tackled a core show theme, resiliency, with their displays of student work. Young visitors kept the Modern Family Pavilion—a space curated by Dwell editors, with the latest play structures, furniture, and toys—busy all weekend long. Another Dwell-conceived exhibition, the Porsche Design Materials Laboratory, deconstructed the materials found in the Porsche Cayenne S E-Hybrid and connected them with modern art and objects from the midcentury period through today.

Colorhouse introduced its line of eco-friendly paints to the attendees.





A visitor tries out the Osmose swinging bed from Fermob.

Among the artists highlighted at Dwell on Design Los Angeles was architect Jenny Wu of Oyler Wu Collaborative, who brought her line of 3-D-printed LACE jewelry. Yarn Bombing Los Angeles invited attendees to contribute to "Temporary Residence," a participatory art installation for an area rescue mission. Street artist Norm Maxwell starred in a live painting demonstration using paints from the Dunn-Edwards Then, Now & Forever palette to create a mural for a local rehab facility. Elsewhere on the show floor, designer Justina Blakeney brought a shipping container to life for YP’s Living Yellow exhibition, featuring a bright-yellow living space. The Dwell Store created its largest exhibition so far, with furnishings, lighting, and accessories.

An attendee enjoys the hospitality at the Airbnb Home.

Michael Sodeau’s Halo chair, made with Hypetex carbon fiber, represented that material in the Porsche exhibition.

A student from UCLA’s Architecture and Urban Design school explains the concept behind the Hyperloop transportation system.

Young attendees put the Modern Family Pavilion to the test.

Attendees try out a Porsche Cayenne S E-Hybrid in the lobby.

The Level platform from FluidStance is meant to increase one’s range of healthy motion in the workplace

A visitor works on IdeaPaint’s dry-erase coloring wall.

Designed by Greg Kelly and available at the Dwell Store, the Midcentury Modern Mailbox from modbox USA is inspired by mailboxes that were produced in the 1950s and 1960s.