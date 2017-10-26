WeWork (Global)

Spread out around the U.S. in major cities like New York and Seattle, and with locations in the works in Tel Aviv, London, and beyond, WeWork seems to have figured out the secret to happy coworking. No two sites look the same, but all feature a refined industrial aesthetic and references to their buildings' past lives (one of which, in Washington D.C., is a former Wonder Bread Factory). Plus, the spaces are designed with (productive) play in mind—ping pong tables and beer on tap give reason to mix and mingle between conference calls.