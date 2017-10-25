Accessed only via a 45-minute private seaplane transfer from Vancouver, or a 30-minute boat ride from Tofino, this upscale eco-safari destination on Vancouver Island is hard to beat. The resort boasts out-of-this-world glamping thanks to giant white canvas tents furnished with wood stoves, oil lamps, and antique furniture. An average nightly rate of US$3,681 during the high-demand summer makes this the eighth priciest hotel in the world, and the costliest in North America, according to a survey by TravelMag.com.