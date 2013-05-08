View Photos
12 Seconds with Konstantin Grcic
By Jaime Gillin –
Yesterday we at Dwell had the honor of welcoming designer Konstantin Grcic and Josef Kaiser, president of Vitra, to our offices. We'll be posting our interview with the duo on Dwell.com soon, but in the meantime, here are a couple micro-videos we created on Vine.
In these two super-short videos, Grcic answers two of our burning questions—and shows what a good sport he is. For more on Grcic, check out our profile on the star German designer. And click here for a compendium of our Vitra coverage over the years.
What's Grcic's best design advice? "Be honest to yourself."
And, what would he be if he wasn't a designer? Answer below:
We plan to continue experimenting with Vine. Stay tuned for more!