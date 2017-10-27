14 Really Romantic Island Resort Retreats

Defying every convention of traditional design, the new Sandals LaSource Grenada takes innovation beyond the realm of imagination. Pools in the sky and living rooms in swimming pools. Private plunge pools, cascading waterfalls and meandering river pools. Here, in the heart of Grenada's exclusive Pink Gin Beach, on an exotic island paradise where the intoxicating scents of spice and tropical blooms make a heady elixir for romance.
2. Ani Villas Anguillain the Caribbean
Imagine a resort-equipped villa with breathtaking views, generous inclusions and a full staff... all exclusively yours. Ani Villas Anguilla was designed specifically to host pampered Caribbean escapes.
3. Pink Sands Resort in the Bahamas
Private, ocean view cottages overlook the Atlantic Ocean, each with a private pathway to a pink sand beach. The one-bedroom ocean view cabin can accommodate 2 adults. The two-bedroom, two-bath ocean view cottages can accommodate 4 adults, and feature a sitting room / lounge area that separates the bedrooms.
3. GoldenEye Resort in Jamaica
Ian Fleming once demanded two-month vacations to write at his estate in St. Mary, Jamaica, now the jewel of GoldenEye resort. The Fleming Villa includes its own pocket beach and a modern-day media room Q himself would appreciate. When to go: Late November and early December visits offer big savings, and avoid the holiday (and hurricane) season.
4. Jackie's on the Reef in Jamaica
Jackie’s was created as a small temple of no particular faith and is an eco-friendly, locavore environment amidst organic gardens overlooking 180 degrees of the majestic Caribbean Sea. The Dome is their newest addition: sleep in a stone geodesic dome right on the sea. The design was created by Buckminster Fuller. After being destroyed by hurricane Ivan in 2004, the Dome was reconstructed using corals.
5. Fowl Cay in the Bahamas
Fowl Cay is a private island with a difference: discover six uniquely beautiful villas spread across a private 50-acre retreat in the secluded chain of the Exumas, Bahamas. No neighboring hotels, no passing ships, no crowds—just you and the excitement of exploring a special kind of wilderness. Made up of 365 tiny islands and cays, stretching across more than 120 miles of crystal-clear, warm turquoise water—the natural beauty of the Exumas is one of the most extraordinary settings on the planet. It's time to explore the world of Fowl Cay—no longer just a dream...
6. Cayo Espanto in Belize
Discover your own private island at Cayo Espanto, Belize, where paradise and luxury come together as one. Located three miles from San Pedro in the calm waters of the Western Caribbean, off the coast of Belize, Cayo Espantois truly a spectacular and private vacation retreat..
7. "Big Red" in Mudeford Spit, Dorset, England
So, this one's not for rent or sale, but we couldn't resist taking a look at the fascinating story of its establishment. Ecologic Developments was approached by a couple looking to achieve a modern yet timeless design that would offer plenty of space and light inside, whilst keeping it practical for their young family.
Upon delivery, Big Red was too big to fit through the narrow woodland track that provides access to Mudeford Spit, forcing Ecologic Developments to secure two ex-military pontoons that they use to float Big Red in down the river, bypassing the tight woodland.
8. Beach house in Sisters, Oregon
On the market for $2,350,000, this ultra-contemporary beach house was designed by award-winning architects Nicolas Tye and local firm John Doak Architecture. With clean, modern lines and bold architectural angles, the home won the Governor’s Award 2015 for Design and Construction Excellence in the Cayman Islands. Ideal for indoor/outdoor entertaining, the 8,000-square-foot property features floor-to-ceiling glass walls and doors, glassed-in balconies off the bedrooms and three rooftop terraces with dramatic overhangs maximizing shade. Outside there is an L-shaped lap pool, garden and hammock adorned private beach.
9. Rambleshack Beach Hut near Coldingham in the Scottish Borders
Situated in the heart of the beautiful village of Coldingham, on the East coast of the Scottish Borders. Whether you prefer the blue flag beach at Coldingham bay, the marine reserve at St Abbs, a tasty fish and chips or a pint or two at the village pub, all are just a few minutes walk from the Rambleshack. The Rambleshack is a beautifully designed garden pod built using locally sourced sustainable larch. It sits in the walled garden of owners Katie and Richard on its own personal decked area and seating area, a hot outside shower for washing off the beach and a gas BBQ for when the sun shines.
10. Le Méridien on Bora Bora
Welcome and "Ia Orana" to Le Méridien, Bora Bora. Completely renovated in a contemporary and elegant design, this luxury resort is set on a magnificent islet surrounded by the most beautiful lagoon in the world and offers stunning sights over Mount Otemanu. Bora Bora is a small island thick with coconut forests and colorful villages, surrounded by miles of fine, white sandy beaches and crystal clear, turquoise water as far as the eye can see.
11. Hapuku Lodge + Tree Houses in New Zealand
Hapuku Lodge + Tree Houses is a contemporary country hotel located on a deer breeding farm in the South Island of New Zealand, 12 kilometres North of the renowned eco-marine town of Kaikoura. It sits snugly at the base of the Kaikoura Seaward Mountain Range, with the Kaikoura coast and famed Mangamaunu Bay only a kilometre to the east. The Lodge provides luxurious accommodation on Kaikoura’s rugged coastline, a place for guests to relax in its intimate indoor/outdoor setting and a place from which they can explore the larger maritime landscape of Kaikoura.
12. Huvafen Fushi in the Maldives
Each Beach Pool Villa comes with: private plunge pool; private deck with loungers and oversized daybed; direct beach access; open-air bathroom with waterfall shower; in-room entertainment system with plasma TV, surround sound and fully loaded iPod; Thakuru—butler service.
14. Palapa Truck in Tulum, Mexico
And just for fun, we thought we'd finish up on the other end of the scale, and what could be more romantic than this "room" for two to be found in Ultimo Maya Camping Grounds in the Sian Ka'an Biosphere Reserve. Experience the natural beauty of a secluded beach, the sounds of the waves and jungle. You will be in the heart of this reserve, allowing you to walk along miles of white sandy beaches, visit the mangrove-lined lagoons, sit around a campfire or just hang out on the beach and take in this secluded sanctuary. You will sleep soundly meters from the beach, and have access to shared bathrooms and showers with hot water.