14 Really Romantic Island Resort Retreats

And just for fun, we thought we'd finish up on the other end of the scale, and what could be more romantic than this "room" for two to be found in Ultimo Maya Camping Grounds in the Sian Ka'an Biosphere Reserve. Experience the natural beauty of a secluded beach, the sounds of the waves and jungle. You will be in the heart of this reserve, allowing you to walk along miles of white sandy beaches, visit the mangrove-lined lagoons, sit around a campfire or just hang out on the beach and take in this secluded sanctuary. You will sleep soundly meters from the beach, and have access to shared bathrooms and showers with hot water.