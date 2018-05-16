11 Extraordinary Designs That Make You Rethink the Modern Shed

Typically viewed as a simple, single-story structure designed and built for utilitarian purposes, the shed as a building typology is seeing a surge of popularity because of its small footprint; its separation from, but relation to, a main building or house; and its multifunctional, flexible use.

Ranging in materiality from wood shingles to vinyl siding, and metal panels to floor-to-ceiling panes of glass, these sheds accommodate a variety of uses, from classic garden sheds to external office space, and guest bedrooms to community tool storage. Read on for the diverse options and potentially high design that the humble shed has to offer.