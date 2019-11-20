One of the few five-star hotels in Jerusalem, Mamilla was the talk of the town as its ultra modern aesthetic was thought by some to threaten the sacredness of the Old City. However, once architect Moshe Safdie and designer Piero Lissoni took the reins, all became well. Following municipal law of building with Jerusalem stone, Safdie added a contemporary twist with the material. Inside, the Mirror Bar is lined with reflective glass, accented with mood lighting via glittering fixtures and wood details.