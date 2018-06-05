10 Modernist Beach Home Rentals to Escape to This Summer

Originally designed by Jack Hall in the 1960s for Robert Hatch, an editor of The Nation and his wife, the "experimental cottage" is actually a series of separate cubes that are connected to a large central living area via outdoor decks—constructed in such a way that the cottage looks as though it's floating slightly above ground. The home is designed with sweeping views of the Outer Cape and is near some of the highest-rated beaches in the continental U.S.