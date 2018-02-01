View Photos
12 Electrifying Kitchens That Are Unapologetic About Color
By Michele Koh Morollo –
Eschewing neutrals for daring hues that draw the eye, these kitchens aren't for the faint of heart.
The kitchen is arguably the most vivacious space in the home—after all, it's where new recipes are put to the test, parents and kids hammer out homework assignments, and enticing drinks and hors d'oeuvres get the party started. With so much excitement going on, there’s no reason why kitchens shouldn’t be fun and colorful in design, too.
If you’re tired of playing it safe, here are 12 bold kitchens that will inspire you to let loose and embrace color.
Three Shades of Blue
