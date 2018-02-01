12 Electrifying Kitchens That Are Unapologetic About Color
Kitchen

12 Electrifying Kitchens That Are Unapologetic About Color

By Michele Koh Morollo
Eschewing neutrals for daring hues that draw the eye, these kitchens aren't for the faint of heart.

The kitchen is arguably the most vivacious space in the home—after all, it's where new recipes are put to the test, parents and kids hammer out homework assignments, and enticing drinks and hors d'oeuvres get the party started. With so much excitement going on, there’s no reason why kitchens shouldn’t be fun and colorful in design, too. 

If you’re tired of playing it safe, here are 12 bold kitchens that will inspire you to let loose and embrace color.

Three Shades of Blue  

In this home near Knoxville Tennessee, the owner’s friend Forrest Kirkpatrick constructed laminate Mondrian-like kitchen cabinets in three alternating shades of blue.

Designed by London-based practice RUSSIAN FOR FISH, this remodeled Victorian home has an almost completely yellow kitchen. Being in this space feels like being immersed in bright sunlight.&nbsp;

For their ArchiBlox prefab, modular house, the owners chose blue and orange joinery that was inspired by the sea and sand around their coastal home.

Inspired by industrial midcentury style and industrial Pop art, architect Janet Bloomberg very bravely set candy-colored cabinets against particleboard walls to create a wonderfully dramatic kitchen.&nbsp;

London architecture studio AMA remodeled this home in an old Edwardian building with bold Bauhaus colors, and transformed the kitchen into an audacious red and green space with glossy vermillion floors.

The inaugural project of Bercy Chen Studio, this home in Austin, Texas, has a cobalt blue galley-style kitchen that is free from visible knobs and hinges.&nbsp;

Interior designer Peter Fehrentz’s pied-à-terre in Berlin has a small kitchen with rosy pink kitchen cabinets that fit right in with the rest of the apartment’s chic and eclectic décor.

This Bozeman Montana home designed by local firm Intrinsik Architecture has olive green kitchen counters that match the color of the front door of the house.&nbsp;&nbsp;

New Zealand architect Gerald Parsonson and his wife, Kate, designed their vacation beach home in Paraparaumu with an open-plan kitchen with open shelves, bar light bulbs, and bright orange MDF cabinets.&nbsp;

This São Paulo by Casa14 Arquitetura has plenty or large thresholds and open spaces, and a kitchen with turquoise cabinets surrounded by lush vertical green walls.&nbsp;

Bunker Workshop used bright, red steel pegboard for the backsplash in this kitchen in Boston loft apartment in a former textile factory.&nbsp;

In this home in Queens, NYC, O’Neill Rose Architects designed a fun sky blue island and backsplash made of painted glass.&nbsp;

