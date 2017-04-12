Located on the west side of Mercer Island, this house is a reconstruction of one of iconic Seattle architect Fred Bassetti’s earliest designs. Fronting a busy street, the owners wanted to create a protective shelter for family life--using the metaphor of children’s wood blocks for the home, block forms are used to delineate programmatic space within the residence. While still respecting the original intent of the home and it's classic modern structure, multiple personal touches were customized for the current owners and the floor plan was opened up and finishes were updated.