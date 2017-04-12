This 2,500 square foot house in Seattle was designed to maximize panoramic views of Lake Washington and the Cascade Mountain Range. The Owners wanted a rugged house that incorporated both industrial and natural materials. They also needed storage space for their 18 bicycles and a Bike Shop--which opens to an enclosed yard--for washing and working on their bikes. The Main Floor is an open area for Living, Dining and Kitchen with sliding glass doors opening to expansive views of the lake and mountains--in fact, decks and patios at every level allow for a continuous flow from the indoors out.