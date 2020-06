Enjoy a touch of luxury in these modern cozy log cabins. Rustic at heart, each cabin houses either a 1 or 2 bedroom layout, a loft with 2 queen beds, fireplaces, stovetops (no ovens) and spa-inspired bathrooms. Step outdoors and enjoy the surrounding Chalk Cliff views from your private deck or patio. All Cabins are a short walk to any of the natural hot spring pool areas and the Spa and Club at Mt. Princeton.