10 Incredible Rentals For Your Dream Trip to Iceland
View Photos
Travel

10 Incredible Rentals For Your Dream Trip to Iceland

Add to
Like
Share
By Jennifer Baum Lagdameo
There are so many great reasons to visit the tiny island nation of Iceland—here's where to stay.

The geothermal-powered country is home to hot springs, geysers, and the largest glacier in Europe. The winter months are cold, long, and dark—but the beauty of traveling there from October to March is that you can partake in some of its many winter sports, explore ice caves, and even catch a glimpse of the Northern Lights (Aurelia Borealis).

Here, we've rounded up 10 modern rentals that would be perfect to use as a home base while exploring this beautiful Nordic nation. 

The Black House

Where: Borgarnes 

Average price: $295 per night; $325 per night from June to September

Situated at the base of mount Hafnarfjall along the shores of the Snaefellsnes peninsula, this traditional clapboard house was built in the region's classic country house style from the 18th and 19th centuries. Built entirely of timber, the cottage is painted in a deep black hue that was originally derived from natural tar to withstand the elements. The interiors were designed by Icelandic designer Rut Káradóttir. 

10 Incredible Rentals For Your Dream Trip to Iceland - Photo 1 of 29 -
Photo Categories:
Get the Dwell Travel Newsletter

Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.

See a sample


10 Incredible Rentals For Your Dream Trip to Iceland - Photo 2 of 29 -
Photo Categories:


10 Incredible Rentals For Your Dream Trip to Iceland - Photo 3 of 29 -
Photo Categories:


Studio Apartments in a Villa

Where: Akureyri

Average price: $153 per night

This weathered-wood, contemporary villa in northern Iceland boasts beautiful views of the bay and surrounding nature. In the winter, you can go skiing, dogsledding, and catch the Aurora Borealis. Summertime promises picturesque hiking tours and a chance to experience the midnight sun.  

10 Incredible Rentals For Your Dream Trip to Iceland - Photo 4 of 29 -


10 Incredible Rentals For Your Dream Trip to Iceland - Photo 5 of 29 -


10 Incredible Rentals For Your Dream Trip to Iceland - Photo 6 of 29 -

Nutima House

Where: Bláskógabyggð

Average price: $395 per night

This home is the collaborative creation of Los Angeles-based architects and native Icelanders, and focuses on environmental design. A modern homage to the traditional mud houses of Iceland, the property is located along the "Golden Circle" route in a quiet, rural area just inland from Reykjavik. It features clean and sleek contemporary lines, a green roof, and a simple, eco-conscious design.

10 Incredible Rentals For Your Dream Trip to Iceland - Photo 7 of 29 -


10 Incredible Rentals For Your Dream Trip to Iceland - Photo 8 of 29 -


10 Incredible Rentals For Your Dream Trip to Iceland - Photo 9 of 29 -

Coastal Barn

Where: Stokkseyri 

Average price: $295 per night; $325 per night from June to September

Situated along the southern coast of Iceland, just southeast of Reykjavik, this eco-friendly home features incredible views that look out over the rugged lava-lined coastline. Clad in weathered timber, the materials and placement were designed to tread lightly and adapt to the environment with geothermal and hydroelectric power. The two-story A-frame provides bright and spacious interiors. The living, dining, and kitchen areas share the upper floor, with the master bedroom overlooking the coast, while the two additional bedrooms are on the ground floor. 

10 Incredible Rentals For Your Dream Trip to Iceland - Photo 10 of 29 -


10 Incredible Rentals For Your Dream Trip to Iceland - Photo 11 of 29 -


10 Incredible Rentals For Your Dream Trip to Iceland - Photo 12 of 29 -

Northern Villa

Where: Akureyri

Average price: $277 per night

This new spacious villa features stunning views, a convenient location, and an outdoor jacuzzi. It's the perfect spot for a relaxing family getaway or for exploring the interesting sites that surround the northern capital. 

10 Incredible Rentals For Your Dream Trip to Iceland - Photo 13 of 29 -


10 Incredible Rentals For Your Dream Trip to Iceland - Photo 14 of 29 -


10 Incredible Rentals For Your Dream Trip to Iceland - Photo 15 of 29 -

Riverside Villa Close to the Golden Circle

Where: Selfoss

Average price: $292 per night

Located in southern Iceland close to the Golden Circle, this new modern home offers panoramic views and a stream that runs through the property. The four-bedroom house also boasts an outdoor trampoline and a large terrace with a hot tub that can accommodate 10 people.

10 Incredible Rentals For Your Dream Trip to Iceland - Photo 16 of 29 -


10 Incredible Rentals For Your Dream Trip to Iceland - Photo 17 of 29 -


Small House With a Big View

Where: Akureyri

Average price: $192 per night

Opened in 2015, this house is one of three new modern homes on the Sunnuhlíð farmland with picturesque views of Eyjafjörður and Akureyri. The homes are all identical and are perfect for couples or small families traveling on their own. 

10 Incredible Rentals For Your Dream Trip to Iceland - Photo 18 of 29 -


10 Incredible Rentals For Your Dream Trip to Iceland - Photo 19 of 29 -


10 Incredible Rentals For Your Dream Trip to Iceland - Photo 20 of 29 -

Tiny Green Cabin

Where: Grundarfjörður

Average price: $142 per night

The owners of these cabins live on a nearby farm and invite guests to experience Icelandic "farm life" on their homestead as part of the package. They recommend that guests book at least two nights as there are so many things to see and do in the surrounding area. 

10 Incredible Rentals For Your Dream Trip to Iceland - Photo 21 of 29 -


10 Incredible Rentals For Your Dream Trip to Iceland - Photo 22 of 29 -


10 Incredible Rentals For Your Dream Trip to Iceland - Photo 23 of 29 -

Southwest Villa

Where: Vesturland

Average price: $553 per night

This deluxe villa is surrounded by beautiful nature including a river, lake, and hiking trails. Located in the beautiful Svínadalur valley, the home offers easy access to the western part of Iceland and is only 40 minutes from the center of Reykjavik. With a mix of dark wood and stone walls, the single-level home can accommodate 10 people.

10 Incredible Rentals For Your Dream Trip to Iceland - Photo 24 of 29 -


10 Incredible Rentals For Your Dream Trip to Iceland - Photo 25 of 29 -


10 Incredible Rentals For Your Dream Trip to Iceland - Photo 26 of 29 -

Triangular Cottage

Where: Laugarvatn

Average price: $300 per night

This unique property was built to reflect the Icelandic landscape and complement the surrounding vegetation of moss and trees in the old lava field where it's located. The property was constructed to be sustainable with green features including a system that allows geothermal water to run through pipes, keeping the floor warm and comfortable year-round. 

10 Incredible Rentals For Your Dream Trip to Iceland - Photo 27 of 29 -


10 Incredible Rentals For Your Dream Trip to Iceland - Photo 28 of 29 -


10 Incredible Rentals For Your Dream Trip to Iceland - Photo 29 of 29 -