10 Modern Wedding Venues That Will Make Your Big Day Unforgettable

Whether you want to hold the ceremony in an awe-inspiring chapel, a historic building with period details, or a pavilion set up in a breathtaking landscape, these wedding venues that stray from the beaten track are sure to make a big impression. Below, we round up 10 incredible wedding venues from around the world. The Ruby Street Location: Los Angeles, California

The Ruby Street, Los Angeles Photo Categories:

The Ruby Street, originally built as a church in 1905 during the Arts and Crafts movement, has been completely restored as a modern wedding venue by husband-and-wife team Zach and Lourdes. Located in Highland Park, Los Angeles, a Saturday wedding with 150 guests will cost $8,500. Wanderland Popup Location: New York, New Jersey,

Wanderland Popup, New Jersey. Flowers by Flower Child Florals. Photo Categories:

Wanderland is prop and event rental company headquartered in New Jersey with event venues in both Asbury Park and Highlands, New Jersey. The company also offers glamping tent rentals—available in New York, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania—that come outfitted with queen-size beds and vintage decor and furnishings. Packages at their Highlands, New Jersey, venue on the water at Sandy Hook Bay start at $115 per person, which includes an open bar and one of Wanderland’s tents.

Bosjes Location: Western Cape, South Africa

Located in South Africa’s Western Cape, Bosjes is nestled in a valley between two mountain ranges. It signature chapel, with an undulating roof constructed from a slim concrete cast shell, was designed by Coetzee Steyn of London-based architecture firm Steyn Studio, with Psalm 36:7 serving as inspiration. Dining options include a high-ceilinged, glass-walled bistro-style restaurant, or a tea garden in an amphitheater. The 2018 rental rate is $4,620. Foreign Cinema Location: San Francisco, California

Foreign Cinema, San Francisco

A fixture of San Francisco's restaurant scene—in fact, it was named a Top 100 Restaurant by the San Francisco Chronicle for 16 years in a row—Foreign Cinema melds together food, wine, art, and film. Private dining options can accommodate from 12 seated at the director's table to 350 standing in the entire space, and includes the Modernism West Gallery pictured above. The food and beverage minimum ranges between $5,000 and $35,000. Butley Priory Location: Suffolk, England

Butley Priory, UK



Originally a 14th-century monastery, Butley Priory in Suffolk, England offers a historic wedding venue with modern amenities. Only two hours from London, the priory offers accommodation for up to 11 people. Wedding packages for 45 guests on a weekend during high season (May-October) start at GBP 5,000 ($7,000). Brooklyn Winery Location: Brooklyn, New York

Brooklyn Winery, Williamsburg

Brooklyn Winery is an urban winery, situated in the ever-hip neighborhood of Williamsburg, that offers small-batch wine. The space features details such as wine barrels, reclaimed wood, and exposed brick. Full-service packages range from $250-$300 per person, plus management fees and taxes. Rimrock Ranch Location: Pioneertown, California

Rimrock Ranch, Pioneertown, California

Rimrock Ranch is an 11-acre ranch situated just outside Joshua Tree National Park near Pioneertown, California. Originally built as the weekend retreat for western actors such as Gene Autry and Roy Rogers, the ranch consists of four rustic cabins, retro-fitted Airstream trailers, a lodge, and the internationally famous architectural masterpiece known as the Hatch House. Rimrock Ranch wedding prices range between $10,000 and $15,000, which includes accommodation for 22 people. Thorncrown Chapel Location: Eureka Springs, Arkansas

Thorncrown Chapel, Eureka Springs, Arkansas

Located in Eureka Springs, Arkansas, the iconic Thorncrown Chapel boasts 425 windows and over 6,000 square feet of glass. Designed and built by acclaimed architect E. Fay Jones in 1980, the magnificent structure is on the U.S. Historic register and has been named one of AIA's top 10 buildings of the 20th century. Described as a "forest within a forest," the space blends in with the surrounding scenery. Prices are $950 Sunday through Friday and $1,295 on Saturdays. Shelter Co. Location: Anywhere

Shelter Co., San Francisco, California

If you already have your own venue but need to set the scene, Shelter Co. rents tents, furniture, and accessories for weddings and other events. Their Sami Tipi tent, pictured above, can be set up for dining for up to 60 guests, or arranged as a lounge. Shelter Co. serves the entire U.S. from their hubs in San Francisco and Austin. Minimum in-state rentals are $2,000, with a $20,000 minimum for rentals outside California and Texas. Barr Mansion Location: Austin, Texas

The Barr Mansion and Ballroom, Austin, Texas