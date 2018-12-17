View Photos
10 Surreal Tree Houses That Will Make Your Childhood Dreams Come True
Add to
Like
Share
Who says that grown-ups can’t have tree house goals?
When the demands of daily life become too much to bear, a special hideout in the sky can be your place to escape, cool off, or brainstorm in peace. Just one look at these inspirational mini-getaways and you may find yourself looking for a sturdy tree to scale.
Get the Dwell Newsletter
Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.