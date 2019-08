Hiromi Matsubara, CEO of Surfrider Foundation in Japan, is a free spirited yoga instructor, macrobiotic vegan chef, environmentalist, and all around amazing human being who embodies the generosity and hospitality of the Japanese people. She lives in this surf shack in the woods of Chiba, close to the beach in an incredible artist community where she hosts many a wandering traveler, showing them the best that Japan has to offer.