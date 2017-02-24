10 Superb Surf Shacks
10 Superb Surf Shacks

By Byron Loker
The surfer subculture has evolved over the years since it burst to prominence in the '60s as a counterculture way of life.

The homes of surfers often reflect the creativity and adventurousness that's synonymous with the sport—some even call it art. Here is a selection of surf shacks we love from Indoek's "Surf Shacks" Series.

  1. Jess Bianchi + Malia Grace Mau
Nestled away in a remote and lush coastal nook of the Hawaiian island chain is the dream home of filmmaker Jess Bianchi and jewelry designer Malia Grace Mau, built by San Francisco-based artist Jay Nelson. This is one of those places that puts a smile on your face. You can’t help but be in total awe of the artful craftsmanship, attention to detail, and curated taste in materials and decor.

Randy Hild is a living legend in the surf industry. He helped usher in a new era in women’s surfing with the birth of Roxy. In doing so, he is partially responsible for balancing the gender ratio in the lineup and forever raised the bar for marketing in the surf world. Randy's "shack" is a mid-century home in Laguna Niguel, which is rich in California architectural history itself. His art collection, library of printed materials, and surf memorabilia collection are nothing shy of awe-inspiring.

As a professional photographer, Nick LaVecchia's imagery is an integral part of Grain Surfboards, a sustainability-focussed hollow-wood surfboard building company based in Maine. Nick’s photography has always captured what it truly means to be an East Coast surfer—and the Northeast specifically. Of his eco-friendly home he says, "Having spent two years researching the tech side and benefits of passive solar design, I can happily say the house is performing like we had dreamed. It’s extremely energy efficient. Living smaller and simpler is no doubt the most liberating thing you can do. Free up more time to live."

Mason St. Peter and Serena Mitnik-Miller’s cabin hideaway perched in a hillside of Topanga Canyon completely defines the term "surf shack" in our eyes. The creative architect-artist duo—who own the carefully curated General Store with locations in San Francisco and Venice—naturally created the stylish space of our dreams.&nbsp;

Strider Wasilewski's home in Malibu has become a sanctuary where he shares his most precious times with his wife and three sons. Strider epitomizes the stoked surfing lifestyle we all aspire to lead, riding the wave wherever it takes him. Like any great surfer, positioning himself in the right place at the right time has led him to some truly great things. From being a poster boy for Quiksilver and Lost, to later becoming Team Captain, Team Manager, and Marketing Manager at Quiksilver, to now owning his own sunscreen company, Shade—and being a commentator for the new World Surf League, the professional surfing world tour.

Matthew Olerio and Joanna Zamora, the couple behind East Surf Co., moved from NYC to coastal Rhode Island, where they now reside in a beautiful old house built by a boat maker, all the better to focus on their craft more intently and distraction-free.

Hiromi Matsubara, CEO of Surfrider Foundation in Japan, is a free spirited yoga instructor, macrobiotic vegan chef, environmentalist, and all around amazing human being who embodies the generosity and hospitality of the Japanese people. She lives in this surf shack in the woods of Chiba, close to the beach in an incredible artist community where she hosts many a wandering traveler, showing them the best that Japan has to offer.

New York native Mikey DeTemple is the face of modern East Coast longboarding. His surf films, Picaresque and Sight Sound, helped bring new energy to the sport by abandoning old conventions and pairing unique soundtracks with beautiful cinematography and timeless surfing. Splitting time between Brooklyn and Montauk, Mikey’s blazed a path for the newly in-vogue city-surfer lifestyle.

Jeff "Yoki" Yokoyama's surf shack is in Newport Beach, California, the surf industry's hub. Yoki is ahead of his time when it comes to sustainability and fashion sense. After starting Maui and Sons in the eighties, then Modern Amusement in the nineties, he now has one of the coolest shops and clothing lines in California, aptly named "Yokishop".

Raimana Van Bastolaer calls a tiny Tahitian island in the middle of the South Pacific home. The island is also home to one of the most revered (and deadly) waves in the world, Teahupo’o, or more colloquially, "Chopes". Not only does Raimana serve as the unofficial ambassador to Tahiti and charge Chopes harder than anyone else, he also has big plans with his small shack for future guests making the pilgrimage to his little slice of heaven.

You can find more Surf Shacks here.