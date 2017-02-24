10 Superb Surf Shacks

Strider Wasilewski's home in Malibu has become a sanctuary where he shares his most precious times with his wife and three sons. Strider epitomizes the stoked surfing lifestyle we all aspire to lead, riding the wave wherever it takes him. Like any great surfer, positioning himself in the right place at the right time has led him to some truly great things. From being a poster boy for Quiksilver and Lost, to later becoming Team Captain, Team Manager, and Marketing Manager at Quiksilver, to now owning his own sunscreen company, Shade—and being a commentator for the new World Surf League, the professional surfing world tour.