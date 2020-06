The Forj Lofts is a Minimalistic/ Scandinavian design. Residing on the Atlantic coast of Delaware, the project is engineered for extreme wind loads. The Forj name is a play on words for an Iron Forge, as there is nothing but steel used for the building components. Limited staging areas for material and crew mandated a carefully executed shipment and assembly program. These steel metal homes are just one example of how steel can be used in multi-family construction.