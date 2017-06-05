10 Functional Pieces For Small Space Living
Small Spaces

10 Functional Pieces For Small Space Living

By Jennifer Baum Lagdameo
Multifunctional furniture can make a small space a lot more livable. A few hardworking pieces that are practical and design-savvy can help you transform your small space and improve your quality of living.

Here, we've compiled a list of 10 space-saving pieces that bring all these elements—and much more—to the table.

Tamasine Osher's Pedal Pod

A bicycle rack for the design-conscious cyclist, the Pedal Pod looks good with or without your bicycle. The multifunctional piece offers ample cubby space to stash odds and ends, and frees up floor space while storing your bike.

Perfect for small space entertaining, these lightweight Spin Stools can be stacked up and stored in a rainbow spiral.

The Peg Series is a flexible furniture system made up of simple components that can be assembled in a variety of ways. When not in use, the pieces can hang flat against the wall.

Thanks to its shallow frame, this compact modern sofa fits well into small spaces. Its simple, retro design comes in over 2,000 environmentally-friendly fabrics—or you have the option to provide your own.

A guest bed in disguise, the Xtra ottoman is a functional footstool that can spring into action for overnight guests. Its small footprint makes it perfect for compact spaces.

The Xtra ottoman is shown here in motion, folding out from an ottoman into a bed.

This modern pot rack from Merkled Studio is made from salvaged steel loom ends collected from a weaving company located only 10 blocks from the designer's studio. Able to hold even the heaviest cast-iron skillet, each organic piece has also been powder-coated for durability.&nbsp;

Artfully display your magazines against the wall to avoid clutter.&nbsp;

The Woody was originally designed for inventory use, but after much demand, this ladder-inspired shelving system was soon put into commercial production.

If you're expecting but don't have a dedicated nursery space, Swedish designer Bo Ekström’s wall-mounted, fold-down Nathi changing table can help you save on space while also saving your back.&nbsp;

Need a place to sit, set your coffee, or house your collection of paperbacks? Jeff Miller's modular Platone Unit for Cerruti Baleri acts as a bench, bookcase, and coffee table all in one.

