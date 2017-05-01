10 Sterling Saunas in Modern Homes
10 Sterling Saunas in Modern Homes

By Sheilla Sanon
Saunas are one-stop shops for the rejuvenation of body and mind.

Native to Finland, these steamy rooms have made their way into homes throughout the world in all shapes and sizes. Kick back, relax, and take a tour through some of our favorite saunas.

A Bucolic Spa on the Hudson River

Designed by Andre Tchelistcheff Architects, &nbsp;this sauna glows in the sunny rolling hills of upstate New York.

This stained alder sauna is the hearth of this Finnish home designed by&nbsp; architect Tuomas Siitonen.

Naturally sleek, this wooden sauna by Salmela Architect is both simple and honest.

This cedar rooftop sauna is compact. Architects Emelie Bedard and Maria Rosa Di Ioia integrated modern elegance with natural facades throughout this Canadian home.

A rustic interior pairs perfectly with this Küng Sauna's ultra-modern look.

Natural wood warms the stone palette of this master bathroom designed by Mark Reilly Architecture.

This California sauna soaks up the sun with a brilliant skylight.

A renovated 50s home with an indoor sauna by architects Clairoux and Open Form.

A traditional wood-burning stove fuels the earthy sauna in this Finnish home by Bengt Mattias Carlsson.

