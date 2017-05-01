View Photos
10 Sterling Saunas in Modern Homes
Add to
Like
Share
By Sheilla Sanon –
Saunas are one-stop shops for the rejuvenation of body and mind.
Native to Finland, these steamy rooms have made their way into homes throughout the world in all shapes and sizes. Kick back, relax, and take a tour through some of our favorite saunas.
A Bucolic Spa on the Hudson River
Get the Dwell Newsletter
Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.