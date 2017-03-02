10 Rentable Homes in the World's Best Wine Regions

Ernest Hemingway once wrote, "Wine is one of the most civilized things in the world and one of the most natural things of the world that has been brought to the greatest perfection, and it offers a greater range for enjoyment and appreciation than, possibly, any other purely sensory thing." We agree, Mr. Hemingway. That is why we want you to enjoy and learn about wine by traveling to the the top wine regions of the world. Get inspired and check out some exquisite homes that you can actually rent in the most beautiful wine regions on the globe.



1. Stellenbosch, South Africa "Beautifully restored 4 bedroomed home tucked away between two rivers is situated only 5 minutes from central Stellenbosch. This private, secure & stylish home, offers tranquility & outdoor living - perfect for a family getaway surrounded by nature" (Airbnb).



This house is situated in the heart of the winelands and is a mere stone throw away from one of Stellenbosch's best golf courses. A five minute drive from the town which offers wonderful restaurants, shops & art galleries and a 30 minute drive from Franschoek and Paarl as well as a 30 minute drive from Cape Town International Airport.

Get the Dwell Newsletter Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design. Subscribe See a sample

2. Burgundy, France "The apartment offers large space and comfort" (VRBO).

Apartment located in the heart of the historical center of Beaune. Photo Categories:

3. Hawke's Bay, New Zealand "Chambourcin Cottage sits atop a rise offering lovely views over the vineyard, Heretaunga Plains, and the Kaweka and Huiarau ranges beyond. The cottage comprises a warm and inviting master bedroom, office nook, private covered patio, a modern bathroom, and a full kitchen with coffee bar to enjoy the views" (Airbnb).

The home also offers a spacious lounge with French doors opening to a sun drenched garden patio just meters from the vineyard.

4. Sonoma, California, USA

"A Sonoma Wine County home nestled between the 2 oldest wineries in California" (Airbnb).

Thornsberry House, A Luxe Country Getaway.

5. Tuscany, Italy "The property in which they are found used to be a small factory until it was taken over and turned into artisans’ workshops. In 1999, architect Claudio Nardi decided to make the buildings a home for his design studio. A few years later, he transformed it into what he called "a home for guests". In other words, a small collection of modern lofts, which the owners describe as almost a "small country hamlet", built around a lovely garden with a sandstone pool" (Boutique Homes).

Chic nomads in search of a vacation home for rent in Italy will love these stylish lofts near the center of Florence. Part of a small hotel-like cluster of apartments converted from an old factory, they offer a truly unique experience for travelers.

6. Okanagan Valley, BC, Canada "Our BRAND NEW 1 bedroom carriage home is 3 blocks to the beach, walking distance to downtown, restaurants, and shopping. You’ll love your own private covered patio with large floor ceiling windows. Our place is great for couples, solo adventurers, and business travelers. A fold out couch/bed allows 4 to sleep comfortably. This unique and modern living space is Kelowna's first shipping container home!" (Airbnb).

Central & Modern Shipping Container Carriage Home

7. La Rioja, Spain "In the renovation of this apartment nineteenth century they have been preserved and restored several unique features such as wooden beams, the gazebo and the brickwork, and completely renovated the rest of the house. Easy access roads to explore some of the best areas of wineries in Logroño and the Rioja Alavesa" (TripAdvisor).

Very close to emblematic buildings of the city as the Cathedral of the round and the Camino de Santiago and Amenities such as Calle Laurel and Calle San Juan. Very close to cafes and bars, it is a lively area over the weekend. Logroño is a city that never sleeps!

8. Williamette Valley, Oregon, USA "Please support our growing farm by staying at the Fete Flat. A private retreat in the heart of the Willamette Valley close to wineries, tasting rooms, vineyards, restaurants, and everything the valley has to offer. You’ll love waking up with a fresh cup of coffee and a view of the grapevines at the winery next door. This space is great for couples, solo adventurers, as well as business travelers. Looking forward to having you as our guest!" (Airbnb).



Private Retreat At Fete Farms Willamette Valley.

9. Mendoza, Argentina "Warm and cozy ... clean and bright. Join us for a lovely stay. Our private room, with independent entrance, seeks to provide comfort and reassurance they need to know the beautiful Chacras de Coria" (Airbnb).

This bright, rustic and clean room with well laid Southeast orientation is situated in a quiet street. It has a bedroom, bathroom and living room to enjoy a good glass of wine.

10. Alentejo, Portugal "This striking yet simple villa is located near Comporta, Portugal, just minutes from the ocean. Designed by Pedro Ferreira Pinto, it was built in 2010 to blend into the surrounding environment. It features a private terrace with heated pool, pine-wood decks, a garden and an interior courtyard" (Boutique Homes).