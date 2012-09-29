10 Reasons to Join the City Modern Home Tours
By Diana Budds
The Dwell home tours in Los Angeles are an annual highlight and due to popular request, we've brought them to New York for the City Modern architecture festival. Spy five stunning residences in Manhattan on October 6 and five more in Brooklyn on October 7. Tickets are available from dht.dwell.com, $120 for a single-day pass or $240 for a weekend pass, which includes entry to the Meet the Architects cocktail reception. To whet your appetite, here's a sneak peek of the homes.

1. Chelsea Triplex by Alex Scott Porter Design

Photo by Matthew Williams

Photo by Matthew Williams

2. Union Square Duplex by Joseph Tanney and Robert Luntz

Photo by Elizabeth Felicella

Photo by Elizabeth Felicella

3. Flowerbox Duplex by Jon Handley and Melissa Baker

Photo by Julian King

Photo by Julian King

4. Chelsea Townhouse by Julian King

Photo by Francis Dzikowski

Photo by Francis Dzikowski

5. Townhouse at 41 Bond by DDG Design

Photo by Karina Tengberg

Photo by Karina Tengberg

 

6. Warren Street Townhouse by Joseph Tanney and Robert Luntz

 

Photo by Frank Oudeman

Photo by Frank Oudeman

7. Boerum Hill Rowhouse by Jordan Parnass

Photo by Peter Aaron/OTTO

Photo by Peter Aaron/OTTO

8. Brooklyn Heights Townhouse by Juergen Riehm

9. Willow Residence by Robert Kahn

Photo by Adam Golfer

Photo by Adam Golfer

10. Bond Street Townhouse by Ben Bischoff of MADE Architecture