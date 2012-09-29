View Photos
10 Reasons to Join the City Modern Home Tours
Add to
Like
Share
By Diana Budds –
The Dwell home tours in Los Angeles are an annual highlight and due to popular request, we've brought them to New York for the City Modern architecture festival. Spy five stunning residences in Manhattan on October 6 and five more in Brooklyn on October 7. Tickets are available from dht.dwell.com, $120 for a single-day pass or $240 for a weekend pass, which includes entry to the Meet the Architects cocktail reception. To whet your appetite, here's a sneak peek of the homes.
1. Chelsea Triplex by Alex Scott Porter Design
Get the Dwell Newsletter
Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.
2. Union Square Duplex by Joseph Tanney and Robert Luntz
3. Flowerbox Duplex by Jon Handley and Melissa Baker
4. Chelsea Townhouse by Julian King
5. Townhouse at 41 Bond by DDG Design
6. Warren Street Townhouse by Joseph Tanney and Robert Luntz