10 Quirky and Stylish Vacation Rentals in Portugal

These days, Portuguese architects and designers are catching the attention of design lovers everywhere, and furnishing and accessory brands like Boca do Lobo, DelightFULL, and Vista de Alegre—just to name a few—are showing up in homes and hotels across Europe and the rest of the world. From rustic-modern houses in the countryside to chic apartments in cities like Lisbon and Porto, Portugal is full of wonderful surprises for design aficionados. There's something special about the quality of the Mediterranean sunlight that can elevate even the simplest of interior concepts, transforming minimalist homes into lofty and luminous sanctuaries that delight the senses. Check out these 10 charming holidays rentals we found. 1) An Homage to Medieval Estates For availability and prices, visit Boutique Homes Designed by Lisbon-based architect Manuel Aires Mateus, this modern home in Serra de Grândola in Alentejo pays homage to the medieval estates of the Mediterranean, where interiors and exteriors flow together seamlessly. Find Out More

2) Santa Catarina Modern Place Average price: $164 per night This split-level apartment has a mezzanine with a double bed and carefully considered details including copper pendant lamps and a geometric print rug. Light wooden floors and large windows are features that are commonly found in Lisbon homes. Book Now

3) Countryside Retreat in Evora For availability and prices, visit Boutique Homes

This countryside retreat in Evora can accommodate up to 15 people and was designed by Portuguese architect João Favila Menezes. It features tons of colorful furniture and decor, which is set beautifully against brilliant white walls. Find Out More

4) A Fiber Artist’s Loft Average price: $59 per night Decorated by owner Ana Morais, a fiber artist and photographer, the Casulo Loft in Porto is a pared-down, minimalist apartment with warm and earthy rugs, fabrics, and accessories that were handmade by Morais. With enough room to fit up to three guests, the apartment has a double bed in the mezzanine loft and a sofa bed in the living room. Book Now

5) Comporta by the Sea For availability and prices, visit Boutique Homes Located near Praia do Pego, one of Portugal’s best beaches, this house by Portuguese architect Pedro Ferreira Pinto in the village of Comporta has a heated pool, pine-wood terraces, interior courtyards, and large, clean-lined windows that frame views of the fields surrounding the property. Find Out More

6) Art and Azulejo in Lapa Average price: $73 per night Vintage furniture, textured rugs, and blue-and-white Portuguese "azulejo" tiles bring a little history into this bright and modern, two-bedroom apartment in Lisbon’s Lapa neighborhood. The apartment showcases a variety of artwork by local artists. Book Now

7) Vintage Meets Modern in Melides For availability and prices, visit Boutique Homes This Manuel Aires Mateus-designed house in the town of Melides is finished in warm wood and furnished with a mixture of contemporary and vintage items, along with splashes of contrasting colors and prints. Find Out More

8) Lemon-y Porto Duplex With Private Patio Average price: $79 per night This two-bedroom Porto duplex apartment, which can sleep up to four guests, has a private outdoor patio and a soft and sunny color scheme that makes one think of lemon chiffon. Book Now

9) Eco-Friendly Schist Village Retreat Average price: From $94 to $141 per night In the rural village of Ferraria de São João in the hills of Coimbra in central Portugal, environmentally-conscious entrepreneur Pedro Pedrosa transformed three former animal sheds into minimalist holiday retreats that are lined with natural wood and cork. Book Now