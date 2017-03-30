10 questions you should ask when starting a kitchen design project

First thoughts 1. What is your budget? First thing to consider with any design project is budget. How much money do you plan to spend? When starting from scratch, estimating a budget can be difficult. A total kitchen redesign will be a lot more expensive than a few cabinet adjustments. So things to consider are how much space do you plan to renovate? What changes are you planning to make? Just new cabinets? Or new flooring, lighting, and appliances? Get in touch with several different professionals to give you a rough estimate of how much the project would cost. But remember while quality will usually cost a little extra, in the long run it’s well worth it. 2. How much space do you have? This will probably come into budget, but make sure to consider space. What do you want to achieve from your design project and how does space come into it? Can you rethink the space to create a different effect or atmosphere? What do you like about your existing space and what needs to be changed?

White Shaker Kitchen by Bath Bespoke

Functionality 3. What is the kitchen for? Thinking about the kitchen’s purpose is really important. Are you someone who likes to cook? Is it a family room? Do you need a space for dinner parties? Deciding this will really help when it comes to the design stage. 4. How do you like to cook? If you’re someone who likes to cook, investing in some useful gadgets maybe worth it. If so, do you need extra counter space to store them? Is there ample room to clean and prepare the food? But if you’re someone who wants a quick meal, maybe cut down on preparation areas and use the space for a snazzy breakfast bar or extra freezer storage.

Are you a solo chef? Or is it all hands to deck at dinner time?

5. How do you shop?

If you like to buy food in bulk, you may need extra food storage space like a large freezer or larder. If you buy a lot of dry food or cans, do you have enough under counter storage? If you like to try new cuisines, perhaps an integrated spice rack would suit? Or if you’re a drinks connoisseur, consider space for a wine rack or drinks cabinet? Will these be on the wall, on the floor or integrated? 6. Who’s the master of the kitchen? Take time to consider who uses the kitchen most. Do you need a larger sink to accommodate multi-tasking? Do you have young children who want to help you in the kitchen? Designing the perfect space takes time, especially when there is more than one person to consider. Consider the flow of the room, and how each member of the family will play their part in the kitchen. 7. What type of appliances? This is one of the most important considerations when designing a kitchen. You need to consider where your appliances will go. Especially the big ones. Are you thinking a gas, electric or induction hob? Do you need a large fridge/freezer combo? Do you want a stand alone cooker and a two tier cooker integrated into a wall cabinet? Is there still space to move from one to the other and are they easy to access? Style 8. What style do you like? Are you considering a more classical design? Or are you thinking something more modern and hi-tech? Likewise, don’t feel you have to limit yourself to one style. You may like the style of a Shaker kitchen but then opt for a bold electric blue to create a statement.

Clifton townhouse kitchen by Bath Bespoke