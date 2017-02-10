10 Open Kitchen Solutions That Will Get Things Cooking

Today, modern living frequently calls for an open plan, where the kitchen, living, and dining rooms merge into one great room. Though this is the perfect solution for hosts who like to entertain and be part of the group while putting the finishing touches on their canapés, it can sometimes be hard to make it fit in seamlessly—and clutter-free—with the rest of your living space. Luckily, with some smart design decisions and a bit of creativity, it’s possible to keep your open plan sleek, modern, and communal while still catering to practical needs.







Find some cool counter seating

This allows your guests to hang out with you while you cook. Plus, it's possible to find a set that reflects the materials and colors found in the rest of your space.

