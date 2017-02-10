10 Open Kitchen Solutions That Will Get Things Cooking
Today, modern living frequently calls for an open plan, where the kitchen, living, and dining rooms merge into one great room. Though this is the perfect solution for hosts who like to entertain and be part of the group while putting the finishing touches on their canapés, it can sometimes be hard to make it fit in seamlessly—and clutter-free—with the rest of your living space. Luckily, with some smart design decisions and a bit of creativity, it’s possible to keep your open plan sleek, modern, and communal while still catering to practical needs.
Find some cool counter seating
This allows your guests to hang out with you while you cook. Plus, it's possible to find a set that reflects the materials and colors found in the rest of your space.
Hide everything with floor-to-ceiling storage
A bank of extensive cabinets offers ample storage and provides a clean backdrop.
Introduce natural light—and lots of it
If you have it—or can get it by opening up the space to windows, be sure to flaunt it. This double-height space encompasses the home's kitchen, dining, and living areas and features glass doors that are 36 feet wide.
Re-face your cabinets
This can be the secret to adding character that suits your personal aesthetic. These cabinets were constructed from a single elm tree by carpenter Crisow von Schulz.
Search for the right pendant lighting
Depending on the shape, size, and layout of your space, the right pendant lighting can determine the success of your open kitchen. Make sure to find one—or a set—that brings overhead light to the right areas without leaving other sections in the dark.
Keep it light
A neutral palette will open up your sense of space even further.
Invest in high-quality appliances
If you have the chance to do this, take it while you can. It will bring your space to a whole new level, while making your time in the kitchen more efficient, easy, and enjoyable.
Don’t be intimidated by a lack of square footage
While a large great room can be a dream come true, an open plan can also help maximize small spaces.
Install interesting cabinetry
This could be another chance to add some personal character to your kitchen while playing with open shelving. These plywood sliders were designed to rest at specific positions and fit together like puzzle pieces.
Printspiration: Install a statement tile backsplash
The ceramic tile backsplash of this dreamy black-and-white kitchen by DISC Interiors makes a bold graphic statement.