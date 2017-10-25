View Photos
12 Modern Ways to Decorate With Flowers
By Michele Koh Morollo –
Though some may believe that flowers are more fit for traditional interiors or country homes, there's actually lots of modern ways to introduce them into your decor.
Take a look at these 10 ideas that offer subtle ways to use flowers in your modern space. Don't forget you can shop most of these vessels!
1. Go Geometric
5. Use a Concrete Vase