12 Modern Ways to Decorate With Flowers
View Photos

By Michele Koh Morollo
Though some may believe that flowers are more fit for traditional interiors or country homes, there's actually lots of modern ways to introduce them into your decor.

Take a look at these 10 ideas that offer subtle ways to use flowers in your modern space. Don't forget you can shop most of these vessels!

1. Go Geometric

Menu Folded Vase
Lumens
‘Folded vase’ is designed with the flower bouquet in mind and has been inspired by the Japanese paper-folding art, Origami. Both the matt surface of the porcelain and the way it has been folded and shaped bear resemblance to the texture and porosity of paper.
When using flowers in modern homes, subtlety is key. Rather than having a large, overwhelming bouquet resting on a mantelpiece at the entryway of your home, consider a bundle of minimal branches or a small collection of simple flowers to welcome your guests. This photo was taken at Frank Lloyd Wright's Hollyhock House in Los Angeles.&nbsp;

Since glass is such a contemporary material, flowers immediately take on a streamlined and modern appeal when they're paired with it. The Stamen Glass Vase by Niche Modern is one example of a minimalist, blown-glass vessel that’s ideal for delicate flowers. Stick with freshly cut blooms for an elegant look.

Drop Vase
Design Within Reach
Polka was co-founded by designers Marie Rahm and Monica Singer in 2004. Today, it’s highly regarded as one of Austria’s most successful studios, focusing on accessories and furniture.
Pressed flowers don’t have to stay in scrapbooks. Frame a selection of pressed flower compositions to create a feature wall that works well with both muted and colorful interior concepts. These particular versions were created by the children that live in this home in the Swiss Alps after they gathered and dried the flowers.&nbsp;

5. Use a Concrete Vase

Menu Willmann Vase
Menu
Meet Willmann Vase. Aka little miss look-who’s-here! Forget all about doing things ‘as usual’, she expects new thoughts, energy and courage! And you can almost hear her yawning from the windowsill when you prepare your eggs juuuust as you always do. No, bring something new to the table, some...
If you have kids and don't want to risk glass breakage, then the Bosske cube, designed by Patrick Morris and made out of clear acrylic, is a great alternative to a glass vase. The planter reveals the inner workings of your live plants as they grow—roots, soil, and all.

Planters don’t have to be rectangular boxes. Today’s planters not only have striking sculptural designs, but they're also smart enough to help your plants breath and drain better, all while doubling up as works of art in or outside your home. Follow the link above to learn more about these specific planters.

Atelier Oi Vase Decompose
Generate Design
With his its ever thinning rings and upward progression, this seemingly weightless vase, designed by Swiss design studio Atelier Oï, alludes to growth.  A laser-cut anodized aluminium cylinder breaks up, with strips whose width decreases gradually, into rings that stretch upwards while...
Starman Vase
Gessato
A winner of the Wallpaper Design Award 2015, the Starman vase has a creative design that will give your décor an outer space vibe. Equal parts sculpture and functional object, the vase looks gorgeous either on its own or with a couple of flowers tucked in the astronaut’s backpack opening.
8. Try a Pattern

9. Go Minimal

Menu Stem Vase
Menu
Stem is a modern reimagination of vases, intended to put the focus firmly back on the plant. The design is as subtle as possible, stripped back to show off the beauty of single bloom or leaf.
Brass has become a popular choice for contemporary interiors and works particularly well for Scandinavian-inspired concepts. Swedish designer Monica Förster’s Brushed Brass Flower Pots for Skultana elevate the traditional terra-cotta pot with a brushed brass that has a high sheen.&nbsp;

Menu Glass Echasse Vase
AHA
The Echasse Vase combines the classic elegance of a traditional glass vase with a playful, light expression. The word échasse is French for "stilts," and this round-bottomed vase is anchored to the table with four slender brass legs that resemble its namesake.
11. Go Modular

Inspired by Amedeo Modigliani portraits, the glazed ceramic Wig Flower Vase by designer Tania da Cruz is a great addition to your dressing, dining, or side table, and a guaranteed conversation piece.&nbsp;

