Make the Most Out of Summer With These 9 Spectacular Tents
If you're a fan of the great outdoors but not of your conventional tent, then it might be time for an upgrade. Take a look at the design-forward options below and start planning your next getaway.
Tentsile Flite+ Tree Tent
The Flite+ is an ultralight, two-person tent made to be suspended between the trees. It is an ideal size for packing into the wilderness, in the deep backcountry. It features a cross brace for extra headroom.
Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.
MSR Carbon Reflex 2
This two-person backpacking tent is designed for adventurers who like to travel ultralight but want more protection than a tarp can offer.
Heimplanet Wedge Tent
The Wedge is an inflatable two-person tent from Heimplanet. During the design process, the creators focused on intuitive handling, quick and easy set-up, and the best possible wind stability.
Heimplanet Mavericks Tent
Another pick from Heimplanet, the inflatable Mavericks tent is easy enough for one traveler to assemble while offering space for 10. Built to withstand winds up to 180 kilometers per hour, it's the perfect base camp for extreme adventure.
Sierra Designs Nightwatch 2
The Nightwatch 2 is a minimal, lightweight tent that features a retractable rain fly to enable unhindered summer stargazing.
Cotopaxi Inti 2
The Inti 2 is an ultra-versatile shelter that’s adaptable to many situations. It combines a two-person, standalone tent, a rainfly, and a snap-in "alcove" that effectively doubles the sleeping and storage space as needed.
NEMO Galaxi 3P
A durable three-person tent features an unhindered view of the starry summer sky.
Eureka Suite Dream 2P Tent
Providing plenty of elbow room and headspace thanks to a triangular extension, this spacious tent also boasts a gear loft for extra storage overhead.
With two doors and a vestibule, this tent offers ample room during an adventure and can even squeeze in three people in a pinch.
Get the Gear