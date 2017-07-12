10 Best Modern Showers to Inspire Your Bathroom Renovation
10 Best Modern Showers to Inspire Your Bathroom Renovation

By Jennifer Baum Lagdameo
Every bathroom renovation needs a starting point.

Choosing a shower enclosure that reflects your design values and offers your desired level of comfort can make all the difference—not only in the aesthetic appeal of your bathroom, but also in its functionality. And we all know a long hot shower in a beautifully tiled stall at the end of the day can change everything—so take a scroll through 10 of our favorite showers and get ready to be inspired. 

Paolo Navone's Renovation of an Old Tobacco Factory

When Andrea Falkner-Campi and her husband commissioned Paola Navone to renovate an old tobacco factory in Spello, Italy, the Italian designer was even able to extend her chic industrial style to the bathroom with these custom-made Moroccan Carocim tiles that were used in the shower.

In renovating her home in Schönkirchen-Reyersdorf, Austria, Katharina Reckendorfer repurposed what she could—like a bathtub and vanity—and streamlined the rest. New black and white graphic cement tile from Mosaic del Sur, Hansgrohe fixtures, a shower plate from Bette, and Farrow &amp; Ball’s Chappell Green paint round out the room.

Architect Deborah Berke designed 21c, a modern hotel retreat located in Bentonville, Arkansas. The stunning suite bathrooms showcase large-scale glass tiles lining the shower enclosures, and are surrounded by marble—a continuation of the material theme from the lobby.

Designer Andrew Dunbar describes the bathroom as an outside-in room because it has light, air, and sometimes, when it drizzles and the skylight left open, even rain. Designed for exactly these circumstances, a blue-glass mosaic tile floor is laid at an angle to drain with ease.

An attic in this Seattle home was transformed into a master bedroom with a beautiful ensuite bathroom. The homeowners worked with Boston-based company Artaic on the unique mosaic tiles for the shower.

A glass-lined shower with a Hudson Reed shower head adds a modern touch to the second-floor bathroom in this farmhouse renovation. A pane of privacy glass lets natural light enter the room, illuminating the shower stall.

With the freedom to do what she wanted in her own home renovation English Designer Kathryn Tyler explained, "I put everything that I've always loved into this house," including white tiles edged with gray grout in the bathroom, a design move previous clients had balked at.

Designed by Hampton-based architecture firm Bates Masi, the master bathroom of this wood-lined house unfolds from a glass-walled bathing room. The space has been outfitted with a Signature Hardware tub, Lefroy Brooks fixtures, and an open-air shower.

When this Toronto couple remodeled their Tudor home, they went for a material-rich bathroom design. The standing shower is set off by etched-glass panels supported by stainless-steel hardware. There is no threshold; instead, the tile within the shower zone slopes down very slightly to a floor trough with a custom stainless-steel grille. Along the wall, a Corian shelf—"the longest soap dish in the world," &nbsp;jokes the homeowner—runs the length of the space.

When Chris Brigham, founder of Knife &amp; Saw, discovered water damage in the master bathroom of his San Francisco home, it turned out to be a blessing in disguise. The furniture maker and his wife had never loved the space, and Brigham took the opportunity to renovate with the help of designer/builder Fidel Archuleta of ArcSon Design. Lighting in the bathroom is provided by San Francisco-based Aion LED’s modular fixture system. The linear lighting mimics the redwood siding.

