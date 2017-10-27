15 Modern and Creative Spaces For Kids
Bedrooms + Kids Rooms

15 Modern and Creative Spaces For Kids

By Sheilla Sanon
It's never too early to instill a good sense of design into your kids.

If you're getting ready to design your child's room, take the opportunity to get as playful as you like. You can either make it an aesthetic extension of the rest of your home, or create a personalized hideout that represents their unique style. Both options provide a chance to have fun with it—either on your own or collaboratively with your child. 

Take a look at these 15 examples of modern spaces for children that will provide the inspiration you need to get started. 

Shop some of our favorite kids' products a the bottom of the story!

A Creative Hideout in the Deam House

In addition to a swing, Cal's room features Maija &amp; Kristina Isola's Sola bedding for Marimekko.

Spinning off the living room on the north side of the main house, the children’s study sits separately from the other pavilions. On its upper level, Oxley netting forms a web on which the kids and their friends can sit and read with views of the leafy street and garden.

The upper two levels of the home are set back from the street, increasing privacy and allowing light to flow uninhibited from the front clerestory window into the communal living spaces. On the top floor, the children's bedrooms are strategically veiled from the street by the slatted reflector screen.

A mural by local illustrator Kale Williams—a good friend and the wife of one of Brill’s partners—provides the backdrop forthe nursery.

The architects’ two young children occupy this bright bedroom, furnished with Ikea beds. Another custom lamp illuminates the space.

At the Fisher family’s 1960s Long Island beach bungalow, the kids share a warm, bright space with modern prints.&nbsp;

Little Crown Interiors inserted a transparent crib into this Los Angeles nursery—along with a clear changing table and side table. Pops of green and blue almost glow in comparison to the transparent surfaces.

The Ironhorse Residence's nursery by Akin Design Studio features clean, earthy tones and multiple textures—all of which help tie in the hushed palette from the rest of the home.&nbsp;

The Gizmo bed by Italian designer Daniele Lago celebrates the illusion of levitation. This suspended children’s bed is designed to nest into the corners of bedrooms in order to maximize space for children to play. It's upholstered with faux leather and padded with natural cotton.

The combination bunk bed and playhouse is another whimsical gesture Bergendy Cooke designed specifically for her two daughters. The spaces are organized in such a way that they can play independently or together.

A copper mobile by JF Jones hangs over a Leander crib and a vintage Moroccan rag rug in the nursery. The rocking chair is by Hans Wegner for Fredericia.

Compact bedrooms mean more space for communal areas. The room designed for the Conine’s daughter boasts a custom three-level bunkbed for sleepovers. The wool rug is by Chandra, the bedding is by Coyuchi, the desk is by Misewell, and the chair is by Jonathan Adler.

The kids' room designed by Lucy Feagins is especially vibrant, with Tango-painted walls by Delux, artwork by Rachel Castle and Beci Orpin, handmade beaded chandeliers by Emily Green, and a kicky pineapple lamp by Down to the Woods.

In the kids’ bunk room, Maca designed walnut beds with built-in storage and fabric headboards, and covered each one in hand-knit blankets by Marcela Rodriguez-Chile. The giraffe sconces are from Jonathan Adler. The girls play on a hand-embroidered Olli lounger from Heath Ceramics.

The kids' room is wrapped in wood and features built-in bunk beds for a relaxed and cozy camp vibe. It's outfitted with built-in bunk beds.

Shop For Your Modern Kid

Babyletto Gelato 4-in-1 Convertible Crib
AllModern
The Gelato Crib brings playful practicality to your nursery. Rounded spindles make this crib simple yet a total statement piece while rounded posts ensure safety for wobbly toddlers.
Shop
Oeuf Perch Bunk Bed
2Modern
The elegant Perch twin-sized bunk bed is the perfect centerpiece for any child's room. Its compact footprint leaves plenty of room for play and additional furnishings. The versatile Perch easily separates into a twin-sized loft bed and a standalone lower twin bed, giving many configuration options.
Shop
Peg and Awl Handmade Milk Paint Tree Swing
Food52
Swing-a-ding-ding. There’s something utterly magical about a simple wooden swing hanging from your favorite backyard tree. This version, responsibly sourced from cypress and painted with milk paint, evokes the carefree, endless summer days of our childhoods.
Shop


Tegu 42-Piece Set
Amazon
Brothers Chris and Will Haughey made the decision to plant their company headquarters outside Tegucigalpa, Honduras to positively impact the local community.
Shop


Magis Puppy
 According to Finnish designer Eero Aarnio, “A chair is a chair, is a chair, is a chair...but a seat does not necessarily have to be a chair.” This thought process led him to design Puppy for Magis Me Too in 2004, an abstract plastic dog that’s meant to be used as a seat or sculpture.
Shop
Stokke Natural Tripp Trapp Chair and Baby Set
Nordstrom
The Tripp Trapp is not your normal high chair. When Peter Opsvik created it in 1972, he was bringing a design to the market that had never been seen before.
Shop Now
Vitra Wooden Dolls
Lumens
Partly joyful, partly grim, completely charming. The Vitra Wooden Dolls by Alexander Girard are colorful decorative accessories/toys inspired by Girard's passion for the local popular art of Asia, South America and Eastern Europe.
Shop


Seletti Monkey LED Standing Lamp
Lumens
The Seletti Monkey LED Standing Lamp grasps a bright torch for comfort and survival, standing tall and confidently on table tops or floors as a friendly curiosity.
Shop