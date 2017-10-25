View Photos
Merging Old and New With These 10 Modern Renovations in Scotland
Add to
Like
Share
By Kate Nelischer –
The thought of Scottish homes often conjures a vision of stone row houses nestled together on cobblestone streets, rolling green hills, or rocky cliffs.
While the country proudly boasts ancient and historically significant dwellings that offer rich stories, these 10 renovations show how the Scottish are incorporating modern design elements into their existing architecture—celebrating both history and modernity at the same time.
Get the Renovations Newsletter
Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.