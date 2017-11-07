10 Modern Homes That Made a Star Appearance in Films
The Elrod House
John Lautner’s Elrod House is a modernist gem located in the desert of Palm Springs. Commissioned by interior designer Arthur Elrod in 1968, the cliffside residence appeared as Willard Whyte’s hideaway in the James Bond classic, Diamonds Are Forever. It's become one of the most recognizable homes of the era.
The Overby House
Designed by Swedish architect John Robert Nilsson, the Overby House is located on Varmdo, one of the small outlying islands near Stockholm. The sleek contemporary summer home, which features floor-to-ceiling glass, was featured in The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo.
The Skyline Residence
The Skyline Residence, which was designed by Belzberg Architects and featured in Crazy Stupid Love, sits atop a ridgeline in the Hollywood Hills. The stunning 5,800-square-foot residence was snapped up by Pharell in 2015.
Sheats-Goldstein Residence
Designed by John Lautner in 1963, the Sheats-Goldstein Residence in the Hollywood Hills was featured in the cult classic The Big Lebowski. The living room—which has become known as the "Big Lebowski Room"—boasts a curvy concrete-and-leather sofa that resulted from a collaboration between homeowner James Goldstein and Lautner. The ceiling is covered with sandblasted concrete that still features the original miniature circular skylights.
Hoke House
Located on the border of Portland, Oregon’s Forest Park and designed by Skylab Architecture, the Hoke House was the residence of Edward Cullen and his family in Twilight.
The Lovell House
Designed and built by Richard Neutra in the late 1920s, the Lovell House was the first steel frame home in the United States and an early example of the use of gunite—a spray-on concrete. The International-style home was considered to be a turning point in Neutra's career. It appeared in the 1997 film L.A. Confidential and the 2011 film Beginners.
Casa Malaparte
Casa Malaparte is a villa that was built in 1938 for Cuzio Malaparte (an Italian magic realist writer) by the Italian architect Adalberto Libera. Perched atop cliffs above the island of Capri, the home was featured in Jean-Luc Godard’s 1963 drama, Contempt—which also starred the legendary Brigitte Bardot.
The Sculptured House
Built in 1965 outside Denver, the Sculptured House is a three-level, elliptically curved structure designed by Charles Deaton. Originally designed as a sculpture, the 7,500-square-foot home was featured in Woody Allen’s futuristic 1973 comedy, Sleeper.
The Schaffer Residence
Designed by architect John Lautner in 1949, the very elegant midcentury modern Schaffer Residence is located in Glendale, California. The covetable home was featured in Tom Ford’s acclaimed film A Single Man.
The Ben Rose House
The Ben Rose House was designed by modernist architect A. James Speyer, a student of Mies van der Rohe. The glass-and-steel steel box was built in 1953 and is located in the Chicago suburb of Highland Park. The iconic home was featured in the 1986 classic Ferris Bueller’s Day Off and was designated an official local landmark in 1987.
Ennis House
Architect: Frank Lloyd Wright
Stahl House (AKA Case House 22)
Architect: Pierre Koenig
Chemosphere
Architect: John Lautner
Ridgetop House
Architect: David Fowler
Boulder Reign
Architect: Paolo Soleri
Jaffe House (AKA Skybreak House)
Architects: Su Brumwell, Wendy Cheeseman, Norman Foster and Richard Rogers
