View Photos
9 Modern Homes Made Out of Shipping Containers
Add to
Like
Share
By Kate Reggev –
These shipping containers have left their itinerant lives as vessels that carried goods around the world, only to be reborn as structural and design elements of modern homes.
The beauty of using shipping containers in construction projects may not be immediately obvious to the untrained eye, but architects and designers across the globe have figured out ways to use the durable, industrial structures as the building blocks of countless budget-friendly homes. Take a look as we go through some of our favorites.
1) Stacked Shipping Containers Inside a San Francisco Home
Get the Dwell Newsletter
Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.