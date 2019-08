For many this holiday season will be more about spending quality time with loved ones than about spending loads of money. But there are plenty of modern gifts out there that are fun, sleek and affordable.



Yeehaw Mini Trees Letterpress Cards, set of 8, $20



Available at Etsy Get the Dwell Newsletter Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design. Subscribe See a sample

Flip Clock application for the iPhone, $0.99

Earthenware vase from Ikea (note this product is no longer available).



Savon de Marseilles Soap $20



The Lonely Seagull Magazine: Art, writing, thinking, music, place, animals, and people, $10



Wine Pocket: Money Tree, $18 (Item no longer available)



Mix and Measure Bowls, $16



Dr. Bronner's All in One Soap with its font-centric graphic labels, $4-$15



Tree Silhouette Hook, $7.99 (item no longer available)



Solid Wood Nailbrush from DWR, $20 (item no longer available)