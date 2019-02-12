View Photos
25 Modern Homes That Kill it With Concrete
By Dwell and Byron Loker
Extremely durable, versatile, and sustainable to boot, concrete is a smart building material, as these homes show.
A robust building material, concrete can withstand extreme weather conditions and requires little maintenance as a non-porous substance. It boasts excellent thermal mass, which reduces energy spent on heating and cooling, takes less energy to produce compared to other materials, and boasts low CO2 emissions. Which is all to say that we're a fan of concrete homes—check out some of our favorite projects using this raw, versatile material.
Prefab Outside of Zurich
