10 Brewpubs That Have Tapped the Art of Modern Design

Although this craft brewing phenomenon has its roots in tradition, many of the microbreweries seen today are distinctly modern in terms of their design and the techniques they employ. Read on to see 10 of our favorites.

Mikkeller and Friends Location: Copenhagen, Denmark Mikkeller has many locations, but the originals hail from Denmark. This tap room in Copenhagen celebrates the very essence of Scandinavian design. They worked with designer Karsten K. Lülloff of Studio-K to create a "modern bierstube from raw materials with a masculine expression."

The custom-made bar, tables, benches, and lights were created by Kristian Lillelund of carpentry studio Rum4.

Mason & Company Craft Brew House Location: London, United Kingdom Located in the Hackney Wick area of London and designed by Fleet Architects, Mason & Company Craft Brew House now occupies part of the space that housed the International Broadcast Centre during the 2012 Olympic games.



Fleet Architects used light wood to contrast with the building's concrete exterior. They custom-made the birch-plywood furniture and the wooden panels that cover the bar.





Hopewell Brewing Co. Location: Chicago, Illinois In the American Midwest, Hopewell Brewing Co. is a hip new spot in the downtown Logan Square area of Chicago. What was once a Goldblatt's Department Store is now a historical landmark that was begging for a modern change.



Founders Samantha Lee, Stephen Bossu, and Jonathan Fritz worked with RANGE Design to lead the design and architecture of the space—along with Navillus Woodworks, who fabricated the custom finishes and furniture. Much of the branding design was done in collaboration with Official Mfg. Co. (OMFG Co.) out of Portland, Oregon.

Mammoth Cafe/Bar Location: Seattle, Washington Situated in the Eastlake area of Seattle, Washington, the 2,400-square-foot Mammoth Cafe/Bar was designed by New York-based architecture firm Kalos Eidos, to be a place where locals of all ages can visit for different reasons. They designed various elements to help divide up the space for eating, watching sports, or trying out their large selection of craft beers.



The wall behind the long and narrow bar offers 48 taps of different craft beers.

Munich Brauhaus Location: Melbourne, Australia Between the tree trunk cross sections and mixed-wood tones throughout the space, this Bavarian beer house makes you feel like you're gathering in a German forest—which is exactly what the Australian firm, Technē Architecture + Interior Design, intended when designing this space in South Wharf, Victoria.



Located in a former goods shed, Munich Brauhaus can hold 900 guests, many of which can gather in the main dining space that’s filled with long communal tables—a brauhaus necessity.





Technē Architecture + Interior Design broke the space up into three divided zones—the traditional dining hall, a private function room (shown here), and outside seating areas.

Able Seedhouse + Brewery Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota This indoor industrial biergarten—which is located in a 1915 building that was formerly used by General Electric to manufacture light bulbs—is the perfect combination of a traditional beer hall and a modern meeting place. Co-founder Casey Holley worked with Hank Butitta, a local architect, to bring the final project to life in Minneapolis' Logan Park neighborhood.



To outfit the 10,000-square-foot factory space, Hank Butitta worked with local materials and manufacturers. He framed original elements of the building with simple forms while focusing on the power of its negative spaces.

Mikkeller Bar SF

Location: San Francisco, California Located in the Tenderloin neighborhood of San Francisco, Mikkeller Bar is the American sibling to the original brewery from Copenhagen.



The space was created through a collaboration between founder Mikkel Borg Bjergsø and entrepreneur Chuck Stilphen. Housed within the original bones of a 100-year-old building, it features an open-plan bar that offers 40 taps of rare craft beers.

Smokestack at Magnolia Brewing Company

Location: San Francisco, California Located in the historic Dogpatch neighborhood of San Francisco, Smokestack at Magnolia Brewing Company transports its patrons to the Prohibition era with an architectural patina that works perfectly with its more contemporary details and beer hall-style seating.



A collaboration between the design studio, NOTHING SOMETHING, and Martin Heid Design + Build, the brewery's concept was built on the history of the space, which was "originally a factory owned by the American Can Company, the corporation that manufactured the world's first beer can."

Perlowa Brew House Location: Lublin, Poland Designed by Polish architecture firm, Projekt Praga, the Perlowa Brew House in Lublin takes advantage of vertical space to give an otherwise narrow tap room the illusion of volume. Oak lines the perimeter of the room, referencing the upward trajectory of the space, and also lends a natural element to the hard metal and reflective facade of the bar.



To fit the space, a matching oblong light ring and mirror are stacked above the almost 100-foot-long bar, reflecting the social scene taking place below. The design team created a bar top made of zinc, which references traditional zinc counters and equipment used in beer brewing.

Modern Times Location: San Diego, California Founded in 2013 by Jacob McKean, the Lomaland Fermentorium tasting room is the Point Loma chapter of Modern Times Beer in San Diego.