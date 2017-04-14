10 Brewpubs That Have Tapped the Art of Modern Design
Although this craft brewing phenomenon has its roots in tradition, many of the microbreweries seen today are distinctly modern in terms of their design and the techniques they employ. Read on to see 10 of our favorites.
Mikkeller and Friends
Location: Copenhagen, Denmark
Mikkeller has many locations, but the originals hail from Denmark. This tap room in Copenhagen celebrates the very essence of Scandinavian design. They worked with designer Karsten K. Lülloff of Studio-K to create a "modern bierstube from raw materials with a masculine expression."
Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.
Mason & Company Craft Brew House
Location: London, United Kingdom
Located in the Hackney Wick area of London and designed by Fleet Architects, Mason & Company Craft Brew House now occupies part of the space that housed the International Broadcast Centre during the 2012 Olympic games.
Hopewell Brewing Co.
Location: Chicago, Illinois
In the American Midwest, Hopewell Brewing Co. is a hip new spot in the downtown Logan Square area of Chicago. What was once a Goldblatt's Department Store is now a historical landmark that was begging for a modern change.
Mammoth Cafe/Bar
Location: Seattle, Washington
Situated in the Eastlake area of Seattle, Washington, the 2,400-square-foot Mammoth Cafe/Bar was designed by New York-based architecture firm Kalos Eidos, to be a place where locals of all ages can visit for different reasons. They designed various elements to help divide up the space for eating, watching sports, or trying out their large selection of craft beers.
Munich Brauhaus
Location: Melbourne, Australia
Between the tree trunk cross sections and mixed-wood tones throughout the space, this Bavarian beer house makes you feel like you're gathering in a German forest—which is exactly what the Australian firm, Technē Architecture + Interior Design, intended when designing this space in South Wharf, Victoria.
Able Seedhouse + Brewery
Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
This indoor industrial biergarten—which is located in a 1915 building that was formerly used by General Electric to manufacture light bulbs—is the perfect combination of a traditional beer hall and a modern meeting place. Co-founder Casey Holley worked with Hank Butitta, a local architect, to bring the final project to life in Minneapolis' Logan Park neighborhood.
Mikkeller Bar SF
Location: San Francisco, California
Located in the Tenderloin neighborhood of San Francisco, Mikkeller Bar is the American sibling to the original brewery from Copenhagen.
Smokestack at Magnolia Brewing Company
Location: San Francisco, California
Located in the historic Dogpatch neighborhood of San Francisco, Smokestack at Magnolia Brewing Company transports its patrons to the Prohibition era with an architectural patina that works perfectly with its more contemporary details and beer hall-style seating.
Perlowa Brew House
Location: Lublin, Poland
Designed by Polish architecture firm, Projekt Praga, the Perlowa Brew House in Lublin takes advantage of vertical space to give an otherwise narrow tap room the illusion of volume. Oak lines the perimeter of the room, referencing the upward trajectory of the space, and also lends a natural element to the hard metal and reflective facade of the bar.
Modern Times
Location: San Diego, California
Founded in 2013 by Jacob McKean, the Lomaland Fermentorium tasting room is the Point Loma chapter of Modern Times Beer in San Diego.