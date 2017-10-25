View Photos
10 Timeless Midcentury-Modern Homes
By Michele Koh Morollo
It’s been more than five decades since its heyday, yet we still love midcentury modern.
Perhaps it’s the massive amount of windows, the post-and-beam constructions, the clever layouts that harmonize indoor and outdoor spaces, or the striking furniture that has us hooked. Or perhaps it’s simply because so many elements of midcentury modern are still so relevant to 21st-century living.
If you appreciate this era as much as we do, take a look at some of our favorite midcentury-modern homes that we've featured in the past.
Renovation of the Feldman House in Southwest Portland
