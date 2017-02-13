Make Your Space Look Bigger: 10 Lofted Bedrooms
Small Spaces + Bedrooms

Make Your Space Look Bigger: 10 Lofted Bedrooms

By Dwell and Annie Fleming
We believe that there are many awesome advantages to having a loft in your home. Loft design is a stylish and effective way to maximize space in any room of the house - especially the bedroom. If you don't mind a few stairs, then lofting your bedroom might be perfect for you.

Take a look at ten creative bedroom lofts that we love and hope you will too.

The three levels of the house transition from public to private: The ground floor is composed of the kitchen and living-dining area; the bathroom and closet occupy the mezzanine, accessed by a ship’s ladder; and the sleeping loft hovers a couple steps above. The seminal 1970s tome A Pattern Language, written by Christopher Alexander, Sara Ishikawa, and Murray Silverstein, inspired the layout. "I’m a huge proponent of the [book]," says Azevedo. "I like the ideas of a bed as an alcove, natural light on two sides of a room, varying ceiling heights, and different levels of privacy."

DTLA arts district loft. Architectural interest from the beams in old warehouse.

Modern rustic interior. Barn styled home with a lofted bedroom. &nbsp;

Upstairs is a sleeping loft, accessible by a spiral staircase. A digital projector makes it possible for the couple to watch movies against the opposite wall.

"The couple work opposite schedules yet both live fascinating lives so they wanted a house that they could co-exist in," the firm says. "They needed a divided space that still felt open and communal when they were sharing time together." The double-height living area is dotted with custom lights by Hannah Collins and Magnus Schevene.

The kitchen and lofted guest bedroom take cues from urban living—including an apartment-size Summit refrigerator. The cabinets are IKEA and the tile is by Heath Ceramics.

An intricately sculpted wood-paneled central service core contains the kitchen, bath, closets, and sleeping loft.

Simpson wanted the design to capitalize on the original floor plan’s abundance of space, but he also hoped to bolster intimacy by making rooms feel fluid. "The master bedroom [opens] at its corner to become a viewing balcony to the ‘central void.'"

Two bedrooms flank a petite loft space, bringing the apartment's total sleeping spaces to three.

The snug attic contains the couple’s platform bed, custom designed by Bjerre-Poulsen to maximize storage and fit the unusual space.

