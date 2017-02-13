View Photos
Make Your Space Look Bigger: 10 Lofted Bedrooms
Add to
Like
Share
By Dwell and Annie Fleming –
We believe that there are many awesome advantages to having a loft in your home. Loft design is a stylish and effective way to maximize space in any room of the house - especially the bedroom. If you don't mind a few stairs, then lofting your bedroom might be perfect for you.
Take a look at ten creative bedroom lofts that we love and hope you will too.
Get the Dwell Newsletter
Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.