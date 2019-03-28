View Photos
10 Jean Nouvel Buildings We Love
By Byron Loker –
French Pritzker Prize-winning architect Jean Nouvel is credited by the New York Times in a profile piece as "exceptionally good at allowing a building to take on a personality of its own."
Sometimes controversially received, Nouvel's intentions with his buildings—in his own words—is to access "...the poétique of the situation. I am a hedonist, and I want to give pleasure to other people." Here is a sample of some of the 71-year-old architect's most influential designs throughout his illustrious career.
Torre Agbar (2004)
Barcelona, Spain
Arab World Institute (1987)
Paris, France
100 Eleventh Avenue (2010)
New York, New York
Opéra Nouvel (1993)
Lyon, France
Copenhagen Concert Hall (2009)
Copenhagen, Denmark
Building C1
Bolougne Billancourt, France
Central Park Sydney
Sydney, Australia
Philharmonie de Paris (2015)
Paris, France
Cyprus Tower (2015)
Nicosia, Cyprus
Rosewood Tower
São Paulo, Brazil