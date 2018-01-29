10 Zen Homes That Champion Japanese Design

Rhythmic wooden structural frames, narrow corridors, internal courtyards, sliding screen doors, tansu-style hidden cabinetry, and coffered ceilings are just some of the features you’ll find in many traditional homes in Japan. Japanese Zen philosophy also emphasizes purity, simplicity, and tranquility—a focus that has spread to guide modern design around the world.

Below, we pay homage with 10 homes that capture the calm and contemplative spirit of Japanese architecture and design.