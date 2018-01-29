View Photos
10 Zen Homes That Champion Japanese Design
By Michele Koh Morollo
From mono no aware, the awareness of the transience of things, to wabi-sabi, the appreciation of imperfection, Japanese design principles have influenced architects all over the world.
Rhythmic wooden structural frames, narrow corridors, internal courtyards, sliding screen doors, tansu-style hidden cabinetry, and coffered ceilings are just some of the features you’ll find in many traditional homes in Japan. Japanese Zen philosophy also emphasizes purity, simplicity, and tranquility—a focus that has spread to guide modern design around the world.
Below, we pay homage with 10 homes that capture the calm and contemplative spirit of Japanese architecture and design.
Tropical Zen
