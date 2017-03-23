Escape to the Italian Countryside by Renting One of These 10 Getaways

Modern Mountain Lodge in the Dolomites Tucked away in the heart of Fanes-Sennes-Prags Nature Park in South Tyrol is a modern chalet that goes by the name of Mountain Lodge Tamersc. Surrounded by the Dolomites and rolling meadows, it blends in harmoniously with its alpine environment.



Mountain Lodge Tamersc, South Tyrol

Minimalist Village Gem Close to the historic village of Pienza in Tuscany, yet far enough away from the main piazza, La Bandita Townhouse celebrates the joys of village living with a cozy townhouse that's been transformed into a minimalist boutique hotel.



La Bandita Townhouse, Tuscany

Tuscan Tree House

Close enough to the city of Siena, yet fully immersed in the lush Tuscan countryside, casaBARTHEL is a modern tree house on stilts that overlooks olive plantations and serene pastoral landscapes.

casaBARTHEL, Tuscany

A Villa That Straddles New and Old

Follow a rustic country road to an idyllic Masseria Battimuro. Designed by Nu Architects, this four-bedroom villa is complete with modern furnishings that engage in a lively dialogue with it's Italian countryside landscape.

Masseria Battimuro in Ostuni, Italy

Restored Villas in an Ancient Tuscan Village

Located in the 900-year-old village of Castiglioncello del Trinoro, amidst the rolling hill of the Val d'Orcia region of Tuscany, the historic villas of Monterverdi Tuscany were restored and transformed into a rustic, 12-room boutique hotel. Interiors were designed by Rome-based restoration expert, Ilaria Miani.

Monteverdi Tuscany, Tuscany

Suites on the Slopes of Mount Etna

Located on a Sicilian estate on the slopes of Mount Etna and surrounded by fields and gardens, Monaci Delle Terre Nere offers plenty of green space for yoga, movies under the stars, and alfresco dining. Most of the property's 12 suites overlook the Mediterranean Sea or Mount Edna, and eight of them feature oak-beamed ceilings and stone walls.



Monaci Delle Terre Nere, Etna

Garden Villa That Pops Bold colors, earthy materials, and eclectic artwork and accessories combine to create the welcoming Spello Garden Villa, where one can soak up the magic of the Umbrian countryside with modern amenities.

Spello Garden Villa, Umbria

A B&B With 500 Years of History

More than 500 years ago, Malatesta Maison started its life as a vacation home. Today, it's a boutique B&B that's filled with warm neutral textures and a mix of both vintage and contemporary furnishings.



Malatesta Maison, Marche

Within a Pair of 17th-Century Stone Houses

Surrounded by vineyards in the tranquil heart of Valpolicella—just north of Verona in the Veneto region of Italy—Pianaura Suites is a luxury B&B that's housed within two renovated 17th-century stone houses. "We had a very good architect for the restoration of the houses. My husband and I did the interior design, which is a mixture of items we have brought back from our travels," says the property's owner Mara.

Pianaura Suites, Veneto

An Updated Medieval Retreat Located in the medieval village of Preggio in Umbria, Villa G is equipped with four bedrooms, an outdoor pool and shower, and endless nature right outside its doors.