10 Modern Iconic Masterpieces

Interior designer Tracy Beckmann and furniture designer Ryan Trowbridge renovated a little-known John Lautner building in Desert Hot Springs, California. The 1947 complex consisted of four bunker-like spaces with roofs suspended from I-beams, designed for a 600-acre master-planned residential community that never came to be. An architecture aficionado at Wells Fargo understood the site’s true value, believed in the project, and offered a mortgage if Beckmann and Trowbridge could pony up a 40-percent down payment on the $425,000 negotiated price. Over the next four years, Beckmann and Trowbridge set to work renovating the place, respecting Lautner’s original design and intentions while coaxing the interiors into the 21st century. Hotel Lautner opened in 2011. Among its first visitors were Judith Lautner and Karol Lautner Peterson, John Lautner’s daughters, who bestowed the ultimate thumbs-up on the renovation project.