Discover 10 Impressive Spaces With Arched Windows and Doors
Renovations + Home Tours

Discover 10 Impressive Spaces With Arched Windows and Doors

By Michele Koh Morollo
Most often found in historic renovations, arched details and pathways bring a trace of the past into modern homes, while softening the interiors and adding a sense of mystery.

Below, we look at 10 interesting projects that feature these powerful treatments. 

Medieval Cloisters in Barcelona

Vaulted cloisters in Barcelona that date back to the 1600s were converted into a vaulted residence by Estudio VilaBlanch. The incredible space features hand-carved stone details and columns, along with arched stained-glass windows.

Designed by TRIBE Studio Architects, this renovated Arts and Crafts family home in Sydney’s leafy North Shore has an arched main entrance at the front of the house and a narrow floating staircase with a threshold that mimics the facade's arch.

Not all arches have pronounced curves. In this old miller house built in 1844 in the Berlin neighborhood of Prenzlauer Berg, a gentle segmented arch on the top of the French windows pay homage to the building’s history. It was carefully remodeled by Hamburg-based architectural studio asdfg Architekten.

In the hands of the Singapore-based architects at Ministry of Design, this landmark colonial mansion in the UNESCO heritage city of Georgetown in Penang was given a new lease of life, but its beautiful heritage features were retained, including the arched windows and doors in the new restaurant.

This renovated, 15th-century monastery of the "Crutched Friars" is now the 60-room Kruisherenhotel Maastricht hotel, where tall cathedral windows bring in tons of light and add historic grandeur to the restaurant, which was previously the monastery’s old church.

Marrying an industrial color scheme with a splash of country charm, this vacation villa designed by Rob Landeweerd in Tuscany manages to harmonize its old and segmented arched doors with a contemporary interior.

The arched walls and thresholds of this old oil mill residence in Salento, Puglia, serves as a dramatic backdrop for Ludovica+Roberto Palomba to showcase their custom creations and iconic Italian furnishings.

A former power station in Melbourne’s city center was repurposed into Higher Ground, a chic restaurant with six new connected levels. Melbourne-based studio DesignOffice preserved the old building’s large arched windows and nooks.

Within this minimalist villa on the Greek island of Nisyros are vaulted ceilings, arched doorways, wood beams, white-washed walls, and clean, contemporary furnishings in white, taupe, cream, and coffee tones.

This ancient trullo home that's been restored in the Italian commune of Ostuni in Puglia has an arched doorway that's constructed of locally harvested lime and quarried stone, which was fitted with a full-height glass door that pivots when opened and closed.

