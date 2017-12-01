View Photos
Discover 10 Impressive Spaces With Arched Windows and Doors
Add to
Like
Share
By Michele Koh Morollo –
Most often found in historic renovations, arched details and pathways bring a trace of the past into modern homes, while softening the interiors and adding a sense of mystery.
Below, we look at 10 interesting projects that feature these powerful treatments.
Medieval Cloisters in Barcelona
Get the Renovations Newsletter
Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.