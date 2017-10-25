View Photos
9 Great Kitchen Cabinet Ideas
Add to
Like
Share
By Michele Koh Morollo –
Though kitchen cabinets play the obvious role of storing food goods, dinnerware, and pots and pans, they also have a powerful effect on the overall design of a kitchen.
Because they play such a big role in terms of the way a kitchen looks and functions, it's important to make thoughtful decisions about them—from the materials and colors to the scale and layout. Whether you're looking to build some colorful cabinets or want to install a clever, hidden storage system, these examples will inspire you before embarking on your kitchen remodel.
1. Get playful with a family of colors
Fill up on the Latest in Kitchen Design
Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.