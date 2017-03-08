10 Examples of Sustainability at Work in Outdoor Spaces

Outdoor space renewal is big topic of conversation on DWELL.com. From complete renovations to simple updates, the stories usher spring in. One of the biggest commonalities I’ve started to notice amongst the homes, prefabs and nomadic dwellings that have been photographed is the continual focus on sustainability.

This outdoor space doesn't require addition care, chemicals treatments or additional water to sustain itself.

In the last few years, the concept of sustainability has found firm ground, taken root, and become a driving force in all aspects of design. Outdoor spaces are the outward representation of homeowners’ and renters’ desire to follow a cradle-to-cradle mentality. To showcase this, here are ten amazing outdoor spaces that use sustainable design in thoughtful ways:

The focus of this Portuguese home was to create an accurate portrayal of a modern life in Spain. The extremely minimal design used locally sourced materials and natural stone. When it came to the backyard, a concrete patio led to an elongated grass yard...with no furniture. The omission of unnecessary outdoor decor means it is less likely to end up in a landfill.

Executed by Feldman Architecture, the house requires only natural lighting during the day which keeps energy costs way down. Photo Categories:

The goal of this California home was to transcend traditional green design; heavily focusing on zero environmental impact. The outdoor space featured a living roof planted complete with succulents, aloe, vivariums, and ice plants that matched plant life used in the lower level of the yard. Living roofs capture air pollutants and bring down the energy demands of homes.



Open feels of "void space." The glass walls visually draw the garden and greenery into the living space.

The architects of this home were avid gardeners who wanted the greenery outdoors to create the feeling of "voided space." They used drought resistant grasses (which require little water and fertilizer) that gave a floating effect, the movement making it feel like there was simply nothing there beyond what the person looking out was seeing.



This outdoor spaces gives new meaning to playing in the dirt.

This home in Mexico city was choreographed to blend to its environment. White resin walls and floors were used to bounce light into darker areas to negate too much use of conventional electricity. The jasmine and vine covered walls create privacy for the inhabits.



Dappled sunlight and reclaimed-wood floors and walls give the master bedroom a warm, peaceful feel.

The architect and designer of this one-room indoor/outdoor Argentinian apartment believed he needed to forgo plaster and paint and use more "honest materials" in its design. Reclaimed wood and rawhide serve as foundational materials and terra-cotta pots became the chosen vessels to house plants and cacti outdoors.

This French music conservancy and art school used asphalt to create a minimal, modern outdoor play space for students. As the material is easy to repair and has a small environmental footprint, it was the the natural choice to use in the design. The overall contrast against the stark white city backdrop is breathtaking.

The glazed garden room, which sits half a level below the first floor and features handcrafted wooden steps lead to a terraced garden.

This east London Victorian has served as home to many influential artists over several decades. The current owners converted it into a commercial work space; they added a year round sun room that extends into an almost hidden garden on the upper level in order to create their own private paradise. In cities like London, outdoor gardens help bring down temperatures and elevated CO2 levels found in areas with denser populations.

This refined home in Mexico City is oriented as a series of stacked boxes and serves as a retaining wall for the vegetation growing around it.

Keeping with the theme of natural elements used as rugs, dirt and gravel are being widely used to create spatial definition while driving visual attention to dramatic, overgrown space rich with plant life. The way the levels are constructed helps preserve the natural hillside from environmental erosion.



Balconies and patios are easy converted with planters and sustainably sourced furniture.

Outdoor wood tiles and planks are great to use in any outdoor space. The flooring is extremely durable, but it also has low emission levels of volatile organic compounds (VOCs), thus making it a great choice as VOCs also impacts air quality.

Beautiful and whether resistant, concrete is becoming a must have.